Why Anaemia Can Distort Your HbA1c Results: An Expert Breaks It Down

A healthcare professional highlights that when a patient suffers from anaemia, the haemoglobin levels can drop below normal, thus affecting the HbA1c results.

Diabetes and anaemia are common health conditions that affect many people throughout India. Many people treat them as two separate conditions, but experts note that these conditions show a strong connection between them. A person who has both conditions will experience difficulties with diagnosis and treatment plus their overall health condition will suffer.

Connection Between Anemia And Diabetes

According to Dr. V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan's Diabetes Specialties Centre and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, when a patient suffers from anaemia, their haemoglobin levels drop below normal levels because their body produces red blood cells that die prematurely. Because of this, HbA1c results may not be accurate in patients with iron deficiency anaemia. Their HbA1c results will show an artificial increase, whereas in some other types of anaemia, it may appear falsely low.

"This situation creates confusion for medical professionals. The patient will receive a stronger diabetes treatment than necessary, or their sugar levels will remain unrecognized as uncontrolled. The presence of anaemia requires special precautions when interpreting HbA1c results because of its impact on the test," Dr. Mohan explains. "The body needs oxygen for the proper functioning of its organs yet anaemia reduces this vital resource. People who experience insufficient oxygen will manifest symptoms that include tiredness and physical weakness and decreased activity levels. People with low energy levels will find it difficult to do exercise because their condition will negatively impact their ability to manage blood sugar levels."

Common Myth Around Anaemia And Diabetes

Healthcare professionals warn that a common belief that anaemia results only from iron deficiency is incorrect. The condition can develop through vitamin B12 deficiency, chronic illness or chronic kidney disease (CKD). Dr. Mohan suggests that a complete haemogram should be done because it helps doctors understand the exact cause of anaemia and choose the correct treatment.

"People who have had diabetes for many years face a greater chance of developing kidney issues. The kidneys create the hormone erythropoietin which enables the body to produce red blood cells. Damaged kidneys result in decreased production of this hormone. The body requires less red blood cell production which results in anaemia development. Anaemia caused by chronic kidney disease will not improve with iron tablets alone. The doctor will provide erythropoietin injections to treat severe cases of anaemia according to their weekly or monthly treatment schedule," Dr. Mohan states. "The presence of anaemia in a patient with extended diabetes needs to have kidney function tests which include creatinine and eGFR measurements. The symptoms of anaemia resemble those of diabetes which leads to its undiagnosed diagnosis. Patients with both conditions experience tiredness and weakness. People believe that their fatigue results from either high blood sugar or stress or ageing. People sometimes forget to conduct routine tests."

As per the chairman of Dr Mohan's Diabetes Specialties Centre, the detection process needs to happen at an early stage. The untreated condition of anaemia creates pressure on the heart while it weakens the immune system and increases kidney damage. A healthy diet also plays a role. Green leafy vegetables, lentils, eggs, lean meats, millets and nuts and seeds contain iron-rich foods. Diabetic patients need to practice balanced meal consumption along with portion size control and physical exercise throughout the day. Diabetes management requires more than just sugar level assessment. The combination of regular haemogram assessments with kidney function evaluations enables early anaemia detection and appropriate treatment implementation.

