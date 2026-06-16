Why am I so forgetful? Neurologist explains how excessive Instagram, Facebook, and social media use may be damaging your memory

Do you end up forgetting things constantly? Wondering what could be the reason behind the constant forgetfulness, then read the article without fail. Here, the expert explains the causes and gives vital tips for everyone. Prioritize your brain health right away!

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 16, 2026 12:57 PM IST

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Can Social Media Cause Memory Problems? Neurologist Explains the Link Between Instagram, Facebook, and Forgetfulness

Have you ever walked into a room and suddenly forgotten why you went there? Do you struggle to remember names, phone numbers, a task from the meeting, or where you kept the keys or wallet? Unfortunately, this happens with many people, and they wonder what is happening with their memory.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Nitin Dange, Director - Interventional Neurologist and Neurosurgeon, Gleneagles Hospital Parel, explained that the truth is that the brain is not broken, but it is overwhelmed with the overload of information on social media. Every single day, this generation consumes more information than it can register.

How Excessive Use of Social Media Affects Your Brain

Talking about how social media overload affects ones' mental health, Dr Dange explained that social media feeds, endless notifications, emails, videos, messages, and news updates constantly compete for attention. However, the memory circuits are not rewired because of a short-term attention span. So, your brain does what any smart system does when it is overloaded with information. The brain starts deleting things that it thinks you don't need. That meeting, that name, or that particular thing which you have to remember is GONE. The brain receives information, but often does not spend enough time processing and storing it properly. As a result, memories may not be transferred effectively into long-term storage," Dr Dange said.

In a recent study, researchers explained that excessive digital media consumption can severely affect one's attention and memory power. The study published in the journal Nature Communications found that constant exposure to digital information can contribute to attentional difficulties, making it harder for the brain to filter and retain important information. Researchers noted that frequent task-switching and digital interruptions may impair cognitive performance over time.

Is Forgetfulness in Your 30s Normal? What Experts Want You To Know

Did you know what actually kills memory faster than anything else? Factors such as poor sleep, chronic stress, and phone checks 150 times in a day. So, before you blame forgetfulness on your age or genes, make sure to pay attention to your lifestyle. Forgetting everything in your 30s isn't normal. It's a sign that your brain is exhausted.

It is essential to limit screen time on a daily basis. So, make sure to avoid constant scrolling on social media. Try to spend time with nature, learn a new skill or a language, listen to calming and soothing music, and try activities such as drawing, painting, gardening, puzzles, and memory games can be a good option. Digital detox once every 15 days is important, wherein the person should avoid using the phone and social media for a day. Also, no phones before sleeping or during meals. Focus on one task at a time instead of multitasking and sleep well. Taking these measures will help you with a sharp memory.

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