'Why am I experiencing pain while peeing?' Doctor explains why your UTI keeps coming back and tips to manage vaginal health

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs): Are you dealing with recurrent pain while peeing, and vaginal dryness? Read on to know why UTIs are so dangerous and what you can do to keep yourself safe.

'Why am I experiencing pain while peeing?' Doctor explains why your UTI keeps coming back and tips to manage vaginal health

Recurrent urinary tract infections (rUTIs) are common, very persistent, and very disruptive in many women. Clinically, rUTIs are defined as two or more infections within a six-month period, or three or more infections in one year. According to recent Clinical Reviews approximately 30% of women will have a recurrence of rUTIs following their initial infection.

Women are often told that rUTI occurs due to either hygiene, anatomy or chance; however, within the context of rUTI, most reoccurrences occur due to persistent microbes.

The Gut is a Hidden Source of Recurrent UTIs

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Debojyoti Dhar, Cofounder & Director of Leucine Rich Bio (BugSpeaks), explained that while the organism that most frequently causes a urinary tract infection is Escherichia coli, most UTI-causing Escherichia coli originate in the gut.

According to a recent 2022 study (PUBMED), women with rUTIs and healthy controls were found to differ from each other with regard to factors such as (1) gut microbial diversity, and (2) evidence of differential immune response.

Antibiotics treat the immediate infection but also deplete protective gut and vaginal bacteria, removing natural defences and making recurrence more likely

This means that the original infection will continue to return from within even after an antibiotic course.

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The Vaginal Microbiome: A Natural Defense Mechanism

The vaginal microbiome has an important role to play in the defense of the vagina. Healthy vaginal environments are known to be dominated by the Lactobacillus genus. Often these particular bacteria are important for maintaining a low pH. And help to inhibit pathogenic growth. When the levels of Lactobacillus decrease, the risk of infection increases as well.

There are several things that disrupt this balance, such as, hormonal change, repeated use of antibiotics, menopause, stress, etc. A recent 2025 literature review found that the presence of low levels of Lactobacillus is related to the occurrence of recurrent UTIs.

As the level of the protective bacteria decreases, the uropathogen are able to colonize more easily and eventually expose the urinary tract to uropathogens again. As this occurs repeatedly it creates a cycle.

Biofilm and Bacteria Survival

Many recurrent infections are relapses, rather than newly acquired infections. Uropathogenic bacteria form biofilm. These are complex structures of bacteria surrounded by a matrix of material that protects the bacteria from antibiotics and from the host's immune system.

Hence, a person with bacterial urinary tract infection may have their symptoms resolved, but the bacteria may have remained. The bacteria may reassert themselves a few weeks later.

An additional concern that is emerging in the context of recent reviewsis the prevalence of antimicrobial resistance in recurrent cases of uropathogen infections. The repeated cycles of antibiotics without restoring the natural flora of the vagina, may also contribute to a person's increased long-term risk of recurrent infections.

The Gut-Urinary Bladder Axis

The bladder does not exist in isolation. The gut, vagina, and urinary tract form an interconnected microbial axis.

A change in one niche will impact the other niches as well. For example, the number of short-chain fatty acid-producing bacteria found in the gut plays a key role in regulating the immune system and responding to inflammatory events.

When the immune system is less effective, pathogens can survive longer and longer. Hence, one can see a cycle of opportunity for pathogens.

Recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs) are not just a problem of anatomy or behaviour; they are also a problem of ecology. Emerging options include vaginal Lactobacillus crispatus probiotics, estrogen therapy in menopause, and microbiome profiling to guide personalized restoration shifting care from repeated suppression to ecological repair.

By profiling the microbiome, one can determine the dysbiosis not only in the gut but also in the urogenital system. This change in approach will move from simply suppressing pathogens to rebuilding the microbiome hopefully to a state closer to its original one.

There will be opportunities for preventing UTIs in the future because we will begin to understand unique microbial patterns.