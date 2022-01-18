Why A Regular Vet Checkup Is A Must For Your Pet? Expert EXPLAINS

TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr. Tikeshwar Khawale, Veterinary Officer at Wiggles.in to understand why such regular checkups are important for our furry friends.

Being a pet parent is one of the greatest joys one can experience in a lifetime. It's a journey through which you learn to communicate with those puppy eyes, understand the meaning of unconditional love, and of course, time your body clock according to your pet's needs. And just like any other experience in life, pet parenting also has its highs and lows. But with the right knowledge and support, you can easily avoid the rough patches. All of this is possible with just one simple step - Regular vet checkups for your pet. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr. Tikeshwar Khawale, Veterinary Officer at Wiggles.in to understand why such regular checkups are important for our furry friends.

Why Is It Important?

As humans, most of us have annual checkups to ensure we are in the pink of our health. This includes our blood pressure, heart health, liver and kidney functioning, thyroid, and other vital signs that indicate an overall picture of our health. As per the results, the doctors recommend the course of action, medicines, and lifestyle changes.

Dr. Tikeshwar Khawale, Veterinary Officer at Wiggles.in says, "Just like humans, pets also face health issues. They also need a full-fledged body checkup to spot worrying signs. A stitch in time saves nine! Regular vet checkups will apprise you about any medical problem that your pet may have. And based on the diagnosis, a solution can be found. This will not only help your pet recover quickly, but it will also save you from a lot of future emergency vet visits, medicines, treatments, bills, and possible heartbreak."

Which Illnesses Can Be Identified With Regular Vet Checkups?

One of the gravest concerns recently observed in most pets is obesity. We are now entering the third year of the global pandemic full of lockdowns and restrictions. While it has allowed us to work from home, it has confined our pets inside with little to no access to the outside world. Overfeeding out of boredom and no physical exercise has slowly led to an increase in their weight. And once your pet starts gaining weight, it's an invitation to diseases like -

Arthritis Diabetes Cardiovascular issues Urinary bladder stones

A regular vet checkup also includes measuring the weight of your pet. According to age, breed, and gender, each pet is classified under a certain weight category. If upon measuring, your pet turns out to be overweight, the vet can provide tips and lifestyle advice to keep their weight under control.

Similarly, regular checkups can identify any life-threatening diseases that might be brewing inside your pet's body. An early diagnosis will help defeat them from the roots.

Behavioral Issues

Our pets are natural stress busters but did you know even they can feel the effects of anxiety? For the longest time, behavioral problems and medical issues have been treated separately. But sometimes, these two are interlinked. Meaning that if there's a sudden behavioral change in your pet, it can be due to bodily issues.

For example - if your pet is limping, they might suddenly become aggressive if you try to touch their injury.

If you experience such overnight behavioral change in your pet, there can be an underlying reason for the same like an internal injury, illness, pain, etc. In these cases, regular vet visits will help determine the cause and treat the problem accordingly.

Advantages of a Regular Vet Checkup

Our pets are our babies and we only want the best for them. And a regular vet checkup should be on the top of your list. We know that precaution is better than cure and that's where preventive healthcare for your pet becomes important. Regular vet visits ensure that everything is as it should be for the well-being of your pet. It also means that you adapt to changes in order to prevent any ailments in the future. Preventive pet healthcare goes hand in hand with regular checkups and it will only benefit your pet in the long run.

Another advantage of regular vet checkups is that you become a better pet parent after each visit. You learn and understand the nuances of your pet and why they are the way they are. With the help of your vet, you absorb knowledge about first-aid, symptoms, tips, and tricks to take better care of your pet. This will not only benefit you but you will also be better positioned to take care of your community animals.

If your pet is fearful of vet visits or if it is generally difficult to take your pet to a vet clinic, call a vet home! Vet on-call services are hassle-free, convenient, and serve the purpose of regular vet visits too. So mark your calendars for your pet's next vet appointment and get ready to learn more about your pets!

