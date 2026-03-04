Who will be the next King of UK? King Charles III reportedly preparing to hand Royal throne in next 12 months amid health struggle

King Charles III who has been living with an undisclosed form of cancer is getting ready to hand the throne down to his son, 43, within the next year. Read on to know the official statement.

Who will be the next UK King amid King Charles' health struggle?

King Charles' Health Battle: Amid severe health struggle with prostate cancer, side effects of chemotherapy and mental health deterioration due to Andrew's arrest linked to the Epstein files, King Charles III is reportedly planning to hand over his throne to the next holder. But who will be the next King of UK and when is this scheduled to happen? In an exclusive statement, a royal expert has claimed that King Charles will hand over the throne to his elder son Prince William within 12 months amid health concerns.

According to Rob Shuter, the insiders have claimed that King Charles health is set to be official reason, however, they said "the real strategy is protecting the crown."

What Happened To King Charles: All About His Health Concerns

In 2024, the Palace announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer following a hospital procedure for an enlarged prostate. Later, Insiders confirmed that the King is battling aggressive form of cancer, and has also begun chemotherapy.

Here is a detailed timeline of how the King developed the signs of the deadly disease and how cancer slowly led to his health deterioration:

January 17th 2024: It was January 17, 2024, when palace announced about Kings, surgery of enlarged prostate and this postponed public engagement because of this reason.

January 26 to 29 2024: King Charles was admitted to a London hospital on January 26, and his surgery treatment went up till January 29 and during this time, Queen Camilla supported him.

February 4,2024: It was the first time after treatment of the surgery, when King Charles and Queen Camilla was seen attending the church.

February 5,2024: Buckingham Palace came up with the news that King Charles was diagnosed with cancer, and it was detected with the help of surgery that took place prior this also affected kings continuation with the state work as he was told to avoid public dealings and he was already undergoing the re regular treatments.

February 10, 2024: This was the day when King thanked everyone for their support and how sharing his diagnosis was a way so that some people can resonate with him

February 21 , 2024: King Charles held his first meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after the diagnosis and said , "I have had so many wonderful messages and cards. It's reduced me to tears most of the time."

March 2024: Queen Camilla came out to the public and said that King Charles was doing well, but during this time, King Charles also regretted missing out on a important ceremony of Royal Maundy Service due to his health condition .

March 31, 2024: He attended Easter services in St George, and that was his first public appearance after diagnosis.

April 26 to 30 2024: Buckingham Palace announced that king was finally returning to normal routine and public facing duties and even on April 30, both king and queen made a visit to a cancer treatment Centre to reveal his study recovery and to make public aware.

June 2024: He made his first international engagement after diagnosis by hosting a Japanese emperor and impress for a state visit.

October 2024: It was this time when his treatment was passed for a while to accommodate for a trip.

December 2024: A source from a palace confirmed that King Charles was making progress with the treatment in a positive way

March 27, 2025: King was again hospitalised for sometime due to the temporary side-effects, he faced.

May 2025: There was a reception that honoured cancer charities, and King Charles expressed that his journey was at times frightening. Also, this event was to maintain empathy for others that was affected by cancer.

July 2025: King Charles had a feeling that he was getting better and termed his condition as any other normal thing

August 15, 2025: King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the 80th anniversary of VJ day , they both were there which shows how despite his treatment he still keeps himself involved .

August 17-18, 2025: King along with the Queen traveled to Balmoral for summer retreats taking care of duties like meeting locals.

Who Will Be The Next King of UK?

In his official statement, the Royal insider said, "Royal whispers are growing louder that King Charles III will hand the throne to Prince William within the next year with health cited as the formal and carefully managed explanation."

He further added, "There has been no public announcement, no constitutional motion, no palace confirmation. But multiple sources insist that conversations about succession timing are no longer hypothetical."

Prince William Will Be The Next UK King?

Yes, as of now this is what sources closed to the Buckingham Palace has revealed. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

