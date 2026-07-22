WHO warns vitamins alone won't prevent dementia in updated guidance

The World Health Organization (WHO) says vitamins alone cannot prevent dementia urging people to prioritize proven lifestyle habits such as exercise, healthy eating and managing health risks.

Dementia.

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued new guidance revealing that there is no evidence that taking vitamin supplements can prevent dementia. Rather the global health organization recommends people live a healthy lifestyle, avoid air pollution, manage chronic diseases and stay socially active to reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementia.

Dementia is a progressive condition which can result from a disease affecting the brain. It impacts memory, thinking, behaviour and the ability to carry out everyday activities. WHO estimates that over 57 million people have dementia currently including 10 million new cases diagnosed annually. The health organization estimates that 60 to 70 per cent of dementia cases are caused by Alzheimer's.

Updated WHO guidelines on dementia

The new WHO guidelines are based on WHO's 2019 dementia risk reduction guidelines which also integrated the most current scientific evidence on how to prevent cognitive decline throughout the lifespan.

"We know more today than ever before about what drives dementia risk and these guidelines translate that knowledge into action," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of WHO. "Countries now have clear evidence based recommendations they can put into practice immediately to protect people's cognitive health."

The United Nations (UN) health agency states that while there is no cure for dementia and up to 45 per cent of dementia risk is associated with modifiable factors. But the good news is that this neurocognitive disorder can be delayed or prevented by addressing modifiable lifestyle and health factors.

Why vitamins alone are not enough

A major change in the new guidance is a recommendation against using vitamin B, vitamin E, omega 3 fatty acids or multivitamin/mineral supplements to prevent dementia among individuals without a known nutritional deficiency. The WHO said the evidence as of now did not demonstrate that these supplements reduce the risk of cognitive decline or dementia. The organisation also warns that people could be risking potential harm to their brain by taking supplements that aren't needed.

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Tips to reduce dementia risk

The global health organization suggests shifting the focus from supplements to effective lifestyle habits that can help maintain brain health over time. These include:

Regular physical activity Stopping tobacco use Limiting alcohol consumption Eating a balanced diet Staying socially connected Mental exercises that stimulate the mind Managing high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol Decreasing exposure to air pollution Using hearing aids when clinically indicated

The guidelines also promote embedding the brain health component into routine care of noncommunicable diseases and mental health care. One of the main reasons to encourage integrating brain health into routine care is because dementia has an impact on a person's independence, dignity and quality of life in addition to memory loss. It also has a high emotional and financial cost to families and caregivers.

WHO estimates the cost to the global economy at approximately US$1.3 trillion per year of which almost half is the contribution from unpaid care given by members of the family and friends. So the message from the updated WHO guidelines is clear i.e no single vitamin or supplement can prevent dementia. To safeguard brain health it's essential to adopt a holistic strategy which includes a healthy lifestyle, timely treatment of chronic diseases, mental and social stimulation and minimizing environmental risk factors. These are evidence based habits that could help delay or prevent the impact of dementia in the coming decades.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider before taking supplements or changing treatment.