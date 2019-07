Lung cancer claims more lives than any other cancers globally every year. According to GLOBSCAN, in 2018, this disease claimed the lives of 63,475 people in India alone. Amidst increasing air pollution and smokers in India, a figure like this was pretty much expected, but unfortunate.

And, the worst part is that lung cancer is fast turning into an epidemic in India. This is what the Indian Council of Medical Research states. It also says that the condition is worsening due to delayed diagnosis and poor access to affordable healthcare. Treatment is often prolonged and expensive. Hence, it is welcome news that WHO has now updated their list of cost-effective essential drugs and tests for many ailments, including lung cancer.

AFFORDABLE TREATMENT FOR ALL, SAYS WHO

With an aim to prioritise diagnosis and treatment of this and many other diseases and to ensure feasible and cost-effective treatment for everyone, WHO has recently updated its list of cost-effective essential medicines and tests. This is a welcome development. The updated list includes 51 new medicines and 115 tests for a range of diseases including lung cancer.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was recently quoted as saying, “The inclusion in this list of some of the newest and most advanced cancer drugs is a strong statement that everyone deserves access to these life-saving medicines, not just those who can afford them.”

While this updated list provides some hope to all cancer patients around the world, lung cancer patients stand to gain a lot. However, the updated list doesn’t include immunotherapy, which used to be considered as one of the most important treatment options for lung cancer. Also, you won’t find drugs like pembrolizumab, nivolumab and atezolizumab, which were earlier being used for the treatment of severe lung cancer.

Here, we tell you about the currently available diagnostic and treatment options for lung cancer.

DIAGNOSTICS

Early detection of lung cancer is crucial as this condition at stage 1A has a five-year survival rate of 49 per cent as against 5 per cent at stage 3B, says the American Cancer Society. Lung cancer is caused when factors like exposure to smoke, radon gas or other carcinogens damage the cells that line your lungs. This damage actually leads to abnormal growth of these cells, eventually leading to cancerous tumour. If you experience symptoms like persistent cough, blood in the cough, shortness of breath, bone pain, headaches, hoarseness, etc. you should immediately consult a doctor. Your doctor will then perform certain tests to rule out other conditions and look for cancerous cells. Below are the tests that may be conducted:

Imaging tests

An imaging test looks inside your body through powerful rays. These rays help in the formation of a detailed image of the affected area where the rays are focused. For lung cancer detection, a CT scan can reveal if there is a tumour or abnormal growth of cells in your lungs. In CT scan, a combination of X rays circles around the organ and helps the computer to create a cross-sectional picture.

Sputum cytology

During this test, you will be asked to forcefully cough so that doctors can look at the sputum (mucus) under a microscope. This helps in revealing the presence of lung cancer cells.

Tissue biopsy

In a biopsy, a doctor will remove a sample of abnormal tissue from the affected area. In the case of lung cancer, there are three ways to get the tissue sample. They are bronchoscopy, mediastinoscopy and needle biopsy. During bronchoscopy, a doctor examines abnormal areas of your lungs using a lighted tube that is passed down your throat and into your lungs. However, in mediastinoscopy, an incision is made at the base of your neck and surgical tools are inserted behind your breastbone to take tissue samples from lymph nodes. During needle biopsy, your doctor uses X-ray or CT images to guide a needle through your chest wall and into the lung tissue to collect suspicious cells.

LINE OF TREATMENT

Your doctor will decide on the line of treatment based on various factors like your overall health, stage of cancer and, sometimes, your preference. Here are some of the options currently available in India.

Surgery

In case of a small cancerous tumour, doctors usually recommend a minimally invasive lung surgery. There are basically four surgical procedures. They are wedge resection, segmental resection, lobectomy and pneumonectomy. During wedge resection, a small section of the lung containing the tumour is removed surgically along with a margin of healthy tissues. In segmental resection, your doctor may remove a larger portion of your lung but not an entire lobe. To remove the entire lobe of one lung, lobectomy is performed. But this is usually done only when the tumour is big. In pneumonectomy, the entire lung is removed.

As with any other surgical procedure, lung cancer surgery also has risks like bleeding and infection. You may experience breathlessness post-surgery. If surgery is not for you, you can choose any of the other options.

Chemotherapy

In chemotherapy, drugs are given either intravenously or orally to kill cancer cells. It is given in a series of sessions over a period of time. Also, enough breaks are given between each session to let your body recover. It is usually administered post-surgery to kill any remaining cancer cells. Your doctor may give you chemotherapy even before surgery to shrink the tumour for its effective removal. Additionally, in case of advanced cancer, it is given to relieve pain and other symptoms.

Radiation therapy

During radiation therapy, a doctor uses high-powered energy beams, like X-rays, to kill cancer cells. Rays can either be directed at your lung cancer from outside or inside. To direct the rays from inside, a sealed radiation source is placed inside your body near the cancer. This therapy can be used post-surgery to kill any remaining cancer cells. Just like chemotherapy, radiation therapy is also given to patients with advanced age lung cancer to relieve their pain and other symptoms.

Targeted drug therapy

In targeted drug therapy, various drugs are given to the patient by targeting specific abnormalities in cancer cells. Some of these drugs can stop blood and oxygen supply to the existing tumour. This shrinks the tumour. Also, a few drugs can completely block the flow of chemicals that stimulate the cancer cells to grow and divide. This is usually reserved for patients with big tumours or/and those who exhibit certain complications in surgery.