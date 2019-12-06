According to the World Malaria Report 2019, released by the United Nations' World Health Organisation (WHO), India has seen a sharp reduction of 28 per cent in malaria cases between 2017 and 2018. The number of malaria deaths have also dropped from an estimated 16,733 in 2017 to 9,620 in 2018. The report says that India was the only country to increase its domestic funding to fight malaria among the countries with maximum burden. By achieving this reduction, India became one of the only two success stories among 11 countries facing the world's maximum malaria burden. The only other country