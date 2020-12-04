If you are at increased risk for serious illness from COVID-19, you need to be especially careful to avoid the infection from sneaking into your body. You may have questions about your particular condition or treatment, how it impacts your risk of infection and illness, and what you need to do if you become ill. Your doctor is best equipped to provide individual advice, but in this article, we have tried to provide some general guidelines that can come in handy. Also Read - Antibodies fade over time: Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine offers 3 month's immunity

Who is at the highest risk for getting very sick from COVID-19?

COVID-19 has turned lives upside down. While the disease has grasped the whole world in its grip, it does not impact everyone the same way. Some people have much higher chances of contracting the virus than others. Wondering why? Let's know what health conditions make you more prone to COVID-19 infection.

The risk of serious illness from COVID-19 increases steadily with age, especially for those with underlying medical problems like chronic bronchitis, emphysema, cardiovascular disease, serious heart conditions, obesity, or diabetes.

OLDER ADULTS AND COVID-19

Older adults are more likely to have long-term health problems that can put them at risk. Why? It is because people’s immune systems tend to weaken with age, making it more difficult for older people to fight off infections. Another reason can be the loss of elasticity in the lungs, which makes respiratory diseases like COVID-19 more common among older people.

COVID-19 AND HEART DISEASES

Although COVID-19 most often affects the airway and lungs, these organs work together with the heart to drive oxygen to the body’s tissues. When the lungs are overtaxed due to illness, the heart has to work harder, which creates challenges for people who are already living with heart disease.

According to the studies, hypertension patients have low ACE2 receptors in their body, which makes them more prone to problems and their body also loses the strength to fight off the virus infection from attacking and later spreading.

COVID-19 AND DIABETES

People living with diabetes have an increased risk of getting very sick from the coronavirus. Diabetes type 1 and type 2 both cause an increase in blood sugar. Poorly controlled blood sugar can make viral diseases, including COVID-19, more dangerous, possibly because higher blood sugar can create an environment where viruses are likely to thrive. Diabetics can have a weakened immune system, which makes it hard for their body to fight off viruses like COVID-19.

It is highly recommended to all those who are suffering from diabetes to adhere to their medication regimens and do everything possible to keep their blood sugar under control.

COVID-19 AND HIV-AIDS

Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome or AIDS affects your immunity system. It actually weakens your immunity power making it harder for your body to defend against such viruses (COVID-19). Current evidence suggests that HIV/AIDS is less of a risk factor for severe COVID-19 than other health conditions, but there are still chances that you can get coronavirus infection if you are an HIV/AIDS patient and your HIV/AIDS isn’t under good control. The best way to stay healthy is by taking your antiretroviral treatment.

COVID-19 AND LUNG DISEASES

Chronic airway and lung diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (or COPD, such as emphysema), asthma, pulmonary fibrosis, and interstitial lung disease can set the stage for more severe infection with the new coronavirus because of scarring, inflammation, or lung damage.

Therefore, it’s very important for people with these conditions to work with their doctors and ensure they have adequate supplies of maintenance and rescue medications on hand.

COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, starts in your respiratory tract. That’s the airway between your mouth, nose, throat, and lungs. It’s the same place that the common cold attacks. But COVID-19 is more likely to get deeper into your respiratory tract, including into your lungs.

SYMPTOMS MAY INCLUDE:

Fever A cough Shortness of breath or trouble breathing Fatigue Chills, sometimes with shaking Body aches Headache A sore throat Congestion or a runny nose Loss of taste Loss of smell Nausea or vomiting Diarrhea

HOW TO STAY SAFE?

The single best thing you can do to stop the virus is to wash your hands frequently and thoroughly – particularly before you eat, touch your face or any other body parts. Carry a hand sanitizer always and protect yourself wearing a good quality mask. Also, make sure to not use the same mask twice. You can use a cotton mask and wash it off immediately after you are back home, or you can also get yourself a few use-and-throw face masks.

The virus is most likely to enter your body from your own contaminated hands when you touch your nose, eyes, and mouth. So, it is extremely important to keep your hands clean. Also, make sure to maintain social distancing. Make sure to eat healthily and include vitamin-C rich fruits and vegetables in your diet. Why? Since this can help you to boost your immunity and help your body stay safe from the novel coronavirus.