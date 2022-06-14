Who Is A Universal Blood Donor? Myths And Facts About Blood Donation

World Blood Donor day salutes the crucial contribution that voluntary blood donors make to national health systems.

World Blood Donor Day 2022: The slogan for World Blood Donor Day 2022 is "Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives". The WHO decided to highlight the role of blood donation in enhancing solidarity and saving lives. World Blood Donor Day is observed yearly on 14 June to spread awareness about the need for safe blood and blood products. It's marked on the birth anniversary of Karl Landsteiner. Karl Landsteiner won the Noble prize for detection of ABO Blood Group. Donating blood reduces the risk of heart attack and helps create new blood cells; liver ailment lowers cholesterol. In addition, the donor gets a mini health check-up. This Blood Donor Day, Dr Dhaval Fadadu. Consultant - Transfusion Medicine and Blood Bank, Manipal Hospitals, Goa, shares some myths and facts about blood donation

Blood Products

Blood and blood- products are a significant need for many patients, like children and women suffering from anaemia, trauma, emergencies, accidents, people with blood and bone marrow disorders, and inherited diseases of haemoglobin and immune-deficiency conditions.

A regular, repeated, non-remunerative and voluntary blood donation by male and healthy female donors in the age group of 18-65 years with a haemoglobin level above 12.5 gm per cent is considered safe. Males can donate blood every three months, and females can donate Blood every four months.

Who Is A Universal Blood Donor?

As per general belief, Blood Type O Positive is considered a Universal Blood Donor. Although O Positive Blood Can be used for all the Positive Blood Group Patients, the Actual Universal Blood Donor is O Negative Blood Group Donor. In today's era of Blood Component Therapy, the patient does not receive whole blood collected from the donor but receives blood components separated after blood donation. Major Blood components are Red Blood Cells, Platelets, and Plasma. To transfuse Red Blood Cells, O Negative is the Universal Blood Group, while transfusing plasma, AB group is Universal Donor. Blood group specificity is not mandatory for Platelet transfusion.

MYTHS AND FACTS ABOUT BLOOD DONATION

Myths: Blood donation can cause weakness.

Facts: Blood donation brings in new energy.

Myths: Women and girls cannot donate blood.

Facts: Any healthy person who weighs more than 45 kgs and is 18 to 60 can donate blood irrespective of gender.

Myths: Being vegetarian means blood does not have enough iron and cannot be donated.

Facts: This is an entirely false statement. A vegetarian can also donate blood; the lost iron can quickly be restored by maintaining a balanced diet.

Myths: Donating blood hurts.

Facts: The pain experienced is no more than a needle prick. There will be a slight soreness.

Myths: HIV or other infections can be contracted by donating blood.

Facts: Sterility is maintained at all steps. A new sterile needle is used for each donation and is then properly discarded. The use of clean equipment and technique limits the chance of infection.

Myths: Limited blood is in the body, and it is unhealthy to give some away.

Facts: Only about 350ml of blood is taken during a donation session. There is enough blood in the body for donation without any ill effects.

Myths: Heavy people are healthier and have more blood give.

Facts: Being overweight makes people less healthy.

Myths: Taking medication means that one cannot be a blood donor.

Facts: Depending on the medication taken, it may halt donation for some time, yet in most circumstances, it will not prevent a gift. However, the person in charge of the nursing staff should be informed in advance before donating.

Conclusion

The blood requirement for India is estimated to be 8.5 million to 10 million units/year, whereas the available supply is only 7.4 million units/year. Therefore, as Blood does not have any alternative and it does not lead to any adverse effect on a donor, every person should come forward to donate blood.

Donate Blood, Save 3 Lives.

