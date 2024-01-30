WHO Global Strategy Against HPV: Vaccination, Screening And Treatment

The Significance Of HPV+LBC Co-Testing And Its Implications For Early Detection.

Cervical cancer, the third most common cancer among Indian women and the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women in India, poses a significant global health challenge. In 2020 alone, over half a million women worldwide contracted cervical cancer, resulting in approximately 3,42,000 deaths. However, amidst these concerning statistics, there is hope and a clear strategy outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO) to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem by 2030. The primary cause of cervical cancer is the Human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted pathogen. While most HPV infections resolve spontaneously without symptoms, persistent infections can lead to cervical cancer in women.

To counter this threat, the WHO has formulated a global strategy with three pivotal target points:

Vaccination: Ensuring that 90% of girls are fully vaccinated with the HPV vaccine by the age of 15 is a crucial step. HPV vaccination has proven effective in preventing infections that can lead to cervical cancer. Screening: Screening is a critical process to detect cervical cancer in the early stages. The WHO aims to have 70% of women screened using high-performance tests by the ages of 35 and 45. Regular screening allows for the early detection of abnormalities, paving the way for timely intervention and treatment. Treatment and management: The third target focuses on ensuring that 90% of women with precancerous lesions are treated and that 90% of women diagnosed with cervical cancer receive appropriate management. Early treatment significantly improves the chances of successful outcomes.

HPV Testing

Another development in screening techniques is the introduction of HPV testing. This test allows for the detection of specific HPV variants known to cause cervical cancer. Notably, a paradigm shift in cervical cancer screening involves the combination of both LBC and HPV testing. The WHO recommends co-testing, where LBC and HPV are used together. This approach enhances the detection of cervical cancer by capturing diseases that might be missed by either test alone. Importantly, co-testing requires only one sample, reducing false positives and avoiding unnecessary overtreatment, medical procedures, and associated mental stress.

The Global Strategy Outlined By The WHO

Focus on vaccination, screening, and treatment provides a comprehensive framework to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem by 2030. The evolution of screening techniques, particularly combining LBC and HPV testing through co-testing, represents a significant stride toward more accurate and efficient detection. Empowering women through education and awareness campaigns is pivotal in encouraging regular screening, ultimately ensuring a brighter and healthier future.