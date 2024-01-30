WHO Global Strategy Against HPV: Vaccination, Screening And Treatment

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Cervical cancer, the third most common cancer among Indian women and the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women in India, poses a significant global health challenge. In 2020 alone, over half a million women worldwide contracted cervical cancer, resulting in approximately 3,42,000 deaths. However, amidst these concerning statistics, there is hope and a clear strategy outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO) to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem by 2030. The primary cause of cervical cancer is the Human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted pathogen. While most HPV infections resolve spontaneously without symptoms, persistent infections can lead to cervical cancer in women.
To counter this threat, the WHO has formulated a global strategy with three pivotal target points:
Another development in screening techniques is the introduction of HPV testing. This test allows for the detection of specific HPV variants known to cause cervical cancer. Notably, a paradigm shift in cervical cancer screening involves the combination of both LBC and HPV testing. The WHO recommends co-testing, where LBC and HPV are used together. This approach enhances the detection of cervical cancer by capturing diseases that might be missed by either test alone. Importantly, co-testing requires only one sample, reducing false positives and avoiding unnecessary overtreatment, medical procedures, and associated mental stress.
Focus on vaccination, screening, and treatment provides a comprehensive framework to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem by 2030. The evolution of screening techniques, particularly combining LBC and HPV testing through co-testing, represents a significant stride toward more accurate and efficient detection. Empowering women through education and awareness campaigns is pivotal in encouraging regular screening, ultimately ensuring a brighter and healthier future.
