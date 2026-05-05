WHO flags second hantavirus case on Dutch cruise ship: What travellers must know to stay safe from rodent-borne infection

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 5, 2026 2:30 PM IST
Medically Verified By: Dr. Shrey Srivastava
A second case of Hantavirus infection has been confirmed on a Dutch cruise ship raising new concerns about the spread of the rodent borne disease in closed travel environments. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that health authorities are paying close attention to the situation and strengthening preventive measures to curb further spread.
In a statement shared on Monday the total number of confirmed cases on board increased by two at the Dutch cruise ship operator Oceanwide Expeditions. The operator of the cruise said that the newly confirmed case was a Dutch female passenger who died on April 27.
The reported cases have been attributed to potential exposure to contaminated environments that may have had rodents especially rats present. In most instances hantavirus is not transmitted through personal contact but by contact with rodent urine, droppings or saliva. Even exposures that are limited to areas like those of a cruise ship can escalate the risk in case of a breach of hygiene protocols.
The Hantavirus infection is an acute viral disease that can cause such a serious condition as the Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) which is potentially a life-threatening respiratory disease. The virus gets into the human body when infected particles in the air are inhaled or an individual comes in direct contact with infected surfaces.
Symptoms of hantavirus typically start with fever, fatigue, muscle pain and headaches. This condition can lead to coughing and dyspnea as the patient accumulates fluid in the lungs. Experts suggest that people watch out for symptoms because late diagnosis can blow out of proportion.
Although cruise ships usually have high standards of sanitation they may become susceptible to outbreaks if rodent control procedures or measures are not properly followed. Some of the areas that can be accidentally exposed to contamination include common eating areas, storage rooms and cabins. The WHOhas also stressed the role of timely response, isolation of suspected cases and an extensive disinfection of infected areas. The global health organization also advises crew and passengers to be on high alert and report any symptoms as soon as they occur.
Dr. Shrey Srivastava, Senior Consultant of Internal Medicine at Sharda Hospital emphasizes that the best response to hantavirus infection is prevention. Here are some essential steps that can be taken to mitigate risk according to Dr. Srivastava:
Although the cases of hantaviruses are rather rare the recent outbreak reminds one that infectious diseases may occur in some of the most unlikely settings. The WHO is still collaborating with other health authorities at the ground level to contain the situation and further transmission. Meanwhile travellers are advised to be updated, adhere to safety measures and focus on hygiene practices. Following the increased global travel there is nothing more powerful to stop an outbreak than awareness and prevention because when it comes to health prevention is always better than a cure.
Avoid contact with rodents, maintain hygiene and follow safety guidelines in potentially affected areas.
Symptoms include fever, fatigue, muscle aches and in severe cases breathing difficulty.
Hantavirus is a rodent-borne infection that spreads through contact with infected rodents' droppings, urine or contaminated air.
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