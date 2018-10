People generally prefer to use various whitening toothpastes available in the market over doing a dental whitening treatment at the clinic. This is mainly due to lower costs of the whitening toothpastes as compared to the huge costs involved in the in-office dental whitening treatment. Here Dr Karishma Jaradi, aesthetic dentist, dentzz dental care, tells us about the pros and cons of both.

While whitening toothpastes do prove to be effective in removing stains and help restore the natural color of the teeth, it takes almost three to four weeks to achieve the desired results. On the other hand, the whitening treatment performed at the dental clinic is time saving as the procedure takes only about an hour to complete and gives immediate noticeable results which last for more than 2 years. Whitening toothpastes contain polishing agents that gently polish the teeth and help to improve the overall appearance of the teeth. It is usually recommended by the dentist after the professional dental whitening treatment has been performed at the dental clinic. It is important to note that whitening toothpastes use enzymes and abrasives which scrub the stains off the teeth. Therefore, whitening toothpastes should be used under the guidance and recommendations by the dentist as these toothpastes have the potential to damage the teeth enamel and gums over a period of time.

Tips to maintain healthy white teeth:

Visits the Dentist to seek advice on your oral health and good dental habits

Include curd, milk, cheese and foods that have loads of calcium in it

Avoid colored foods and sauces that have the potential to stain your teeth

Avoid Red wine, aerated drinks, tea and coffee.

Make it a habit to rinse your mouth post any meals and drinks.

Take adequate precautions post whitening dental treatment as teeth are more vulnerable to staining post it. Maintaining white teeth requires little time and effort. So pay attention to your teeth post the treatment to maintain those pearly whites.

Visit the clinic for touch ups for whitened teeth to maintain the desired shade.

Use whitening and sensitive toothpastesafter seeking advice from the dentist post the treatment.

Teeth whitening procedures have their own side effects. This is mainly due to the use of various bleaching agents and abrasives during the whitening procedure. Therefore it is important to note that it is not feasible to go for a teeth whitening procedure if you have very sensitive teeth and gums, worn enamel, cavities, exposed roots and teeth anomalies. It is also not advised for pregnant or lactating mothers as it proves to be harmful for the baby. Further if you are sensitive to chemicals or bleaching agents inform your dentists to avoid any complications.

Now you are already aware of the different whitening procedures, its pros and cons, so do not worry and seek advice from the dentist to wear the beautiful smile on for a more youthful and energetic appearance.