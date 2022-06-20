White Discharge In Men: What Causes Unusual Penis Discharge?

White Discharge In Men: What Causes Unusual Penis Discharge?

What causes unusual white discharge in men? Check out what leads to this condition and how one can stay safe from it.

White discharge in women is a very familiar term to all of us, but have you ever heard about white discharge in men? Yes, even men experience white discharge from their genitals. Penis discharge can be a challenge to manage, but underestimating this condition can also turn fatal. In this article, we take a close look at what causes white discharge in men and how one can effectively reduce it.

What Is Penis Discharge?

White discharge from the genitals of a man is usually marked by the condition in which the penis discharges watery liquid (clear) and cloudy (opaque or pus) or bloody. Unusual white discharge from the penis is often accompanied by chronic pain and burning sensation which hits especially during urination. Itching can also accompany discharge from the penis. White discharge from the penis is also a common symptom of a sexually transmitted infection (STI). Thus, it requires prompt and accurate diagnosis and treatment.

What Causes Unusual Penis Discharge?

As discussed above, white discharge from the penis can be worrisome in some cases. This depends on the reason behind the discharge. Here are some of the causes of penile discharge in men:

Urinary Tract Infection

Urinary tract infection or UTI is a very rare health condition in men (younger than 50). The risk of suffering a UTI increases with age. White discharge (foamy) is one of the symptoms of UTI in men.

Balanitis

Balanitis is a condition that is marked by an unusual inflammation on the tip of the male genital. Yeast infections are the most common cause of balanitis. One of the symptoms associated with balanitis is white discharge.

Prostatitis

Another cause of an unusual penis discharge can be prostatitis. The prostate is the gland that is present near the urethra. Prostatitis occurs when the prostate becomes inflamed and irritated, which is sometimes due to a bacterial infection. This condition can either be acute or chronic. One of the symptoms of this condition is white discharge from the penis. Some of the other symptoms may include - difficulty in urinating, pain in the prostate area, etc.

You may like to read

STIs

Unusual white penile discharge can also happen as a result of STIs such as -

Chlamydia Gonorrhea Genital herpes Trichomoniasis

How To Stay Safe From Penile Discharge?

Penile discharge can be one of the worst health condition for men, if not treated on time. Some of the tips to stay safe from white discharge are -

Use protection while making sexual contact with your partner. Never ignore telltale signs of the condition. Never ignore pain in the urethra region. Eat healthy diet. Keep your genitals clean. Consult a doctor or physician immediately after experiencing the symptoms.