People’s awareness of health has increased. That is why people do not want to compromise with their health. They are ready to try new things, which can be beneficial for their health. And thus, green tea has become very popular. But in the winter, people often question whether it is better to have green tea or your homemade ginger tea?

Why green tea is so popular?

Many people start their day with a cup of hot tea, now people have become aware of their health, hence green tea and green coffee have replaced homemade masala tea. In the last few years, the demand for green tea is increasing as a health drink. In many studies, too many advantages of drinking green tea have been mentioned, but according to celebrity nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar, ginger tea is more beneficial than green tea.

Why ginger tea is the best?

A few days back, Rujuta shared a video on Instagram, in which she has told that Indian masala tea more is more beneficial for your health than green tea. Anti-oxidants present in it also retain your beauty. She termed this as a mistake, people who believe that green tea and green coffee are better than indigenous tea (masala tea).

Benefits of Ginger Masala Tea:

Provides energy

Drink a cup of ginger tea if you are feeling weak or when you are fatigued and suffering, you will get instant relief.

Improves digestion

Ginger tea can be beneficial if you have stomach problems like digestion, stomach problems.

Reduces swelling

Ginger contains anti-infectious properties that relieve the swelling of the body, pain of the muscles and joints.

Prevents breathing problem

If you are suffering from cold and cough, then have 1 cup of ginger tea. This will also protect against allergic reactions.

Improves blood circulation

Ginger tea contains vitamins, minerals and amino acids which improve blood circulation and also reduces the risk of heart-related problems such as heart attack and stroke.

Soothes period pain

For those women who have problems with abdominal or muscle cramps during periods, this tea is beneficial for you. If you mix 1 tsp honey in it then you will get more benefit. This will relieve the pain.

Strengthens immune system

The antioxidant properties found in it help to keep the immune system strong.

Decreases stress levels

Ginger tea is best for reducing stress. The aroma and healing property in it relax the mind by calming the brain.