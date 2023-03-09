Which Organ Produces Urine? Survey Shows Half Of The Participants Didn't Know

Lack of awareness around kidney health can add to the disease burden.

More than half of the individuals were unaware that the kidney produces urine, suggests survey

A recent survey conducted by an Indian medical company has shown that the understanding of kidney function and the risks associated with kidney disease is inadequate among Indians. The study showed that there exists a knowledge gap in understanding how the kidney functions, its physiological roles in the human body and how kidney-related diseases are to be treated. The boundary between facts and fiction gets blurry when it comes to renal health.

The study also found that the number of men consulting for kidney stones was three times more than women. Furthermore, the survey showed that 50 per cent of individuals would delay kidney stone treatment for more than 6 months leading up to 2 years in some cases.

Lack of awareness of how the kidney operates can lead to people engaging in self-medication and delaying treatment which adds to the problem.

The knowledge gap

On the occasion of World Kidney Day, Pristyn Care-Lybrate Data labs (a healthcare company) conducted a study with more than 1000 respondents. The data revealed that 1 out of 3 people believe that drinking beer helps treat kidney stones which is clinically incorrect. The survey results showed that one of the most common risk factors for kidney stones is diabetes and hypertension, yet only 14% of respondents were aware of that. More than half of the individuals were unaware that the kidney produces urine. Only 9% of respondents were aware that the kidneys also break down proteins, and 7% knew of the kidney's role in maintaining bone health.

With the popularity of fitness and bodybuilding regimes, many individuals have started incorporating protein supplements into their diets. While there is no scientific claim or medical studies to support the fact, the survey showed that more than half believe that protein supplements can cause kidney stones.

Busting myths

Early diagnosis and treatment can prevent further damage to the kidney. Lack of awareness around kidney health can add to the disease burden. Reportedly, it is common to see people, many times youngsters drinking beer to get rid of a kidney stone and ending up in an emergency room with an inability to pass urine. Factually, beer is a diuretic and can help produce more urine. This can accidentally lead to easy passage of stones that are less than 5mm in size to pass through. However, this might not work all the time. If the kidney is blocked with a stone and one consumes alcohol, it can many times lead to a painful situation where the person might experience immense pressure and pain. Also, prolonged beer intake can make you dehydrated which is a risk factor associated with kidney stones. Hence, it is not clinically advisable to drink beer if you are suffering from pain due to a kidney stone. There are medicines that can help flush out the stone and one might not need alcohol to do that work for us.

