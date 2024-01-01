When You Lose Weight, You Are A Step Closer To Reversing This Health Condition

There are many choices you can make to ensure you are always in good health. When you suddenly gain weight, know that it may predispose you to certain medical conditions, which may primarily affect the heart and create problems for other organs, too. It is important to, therefore, undergo a thorough evaluation to rule out potential diseases and risks.

Did you know that weight is directly linked to diabetes? According to Dr Narendra BS, lead consultant -- endocrinology and diabetology, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, the manifestation of diabetes symptoms varies based on factors like blood sugar levels, overall health, and the effectiveness of diabetes management. "Common symptoms include fatigue, increased thirst, and frequent urination due to fluctuating blood sugar levels. Other effects encompass unintended weight changes, blurred vision, and numbness or tingling in the extremities. Slow wound healing, heightened hunger, and mood fluctuations are also prevalent side effects," he said.

The doctor explained that while type 1 results from the immune system attacking insulin-producing cells leading to insufficient insulin, type 2 involves cells not responding effectively to insulin resulting in elevated blood sugar levels. "The origins of diabetes involve a combination of genetic predisposition, lifestyle choices, and environmental factors. While genetics play a role, lifestyle factors significantly contribute to diabetes onset. Uncontrolled diabetes potentially leads to complications such as heart disease, kidney issues, and vision problems," he warned.

Can diabetes be reversed?

"Yes, there is hope," said Dr Narendra, adding, "Studies indicate promising prospects for reversing type 2 diabetes through comprehensive lifestyle modifications and, in some cases, medical interventions. Weight loss achieved through bariatric surgery, very low-calorie diets, and exercise has shown remission and reversal of diabetes in some individuals, challenging the notion that type 2 diabetes is irreversible."

Bariatric surgery

According to the doctor, for individuals with a BMI exceeding 35 kg/m or a BMI over 30 kg/m with significant health issues, bariatric surgery emerges as a "viable option". "Studies on diabetic obese adolescents undergoing this surgery show impressive rates of type 2 diabetes remission."

Role of diet

"In cases of severe obesity where traditional interventions may fall short, calorie restriction through very low-calorie diets has shown remarkable efficacy. Among severely-obese patients, improved hepatic insulin sensitivity and restored insulin secretion occur swiftly, offering hope for addressing underlying defects in type 2 diabetes," he stated.

Dr Narendra concluded by saying that the combined approach of lifestyle modifications, medical interventions, and bariatric surgery marks a "promising shift" in managing type 2 diabetes. "Exploring the long-term sustainability of these strategies is crucial."