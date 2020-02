People who are unlucky in love often suffer from a broken heart. But did you know that this term also refers to a real medical condition? That is right. In medical parlance, if you have a broken heart, it may mean a condition that feels like you are having a heart attack. And, yes, this condition is also the result of intense stress or very negative emotions. A romantic breakup, the death of a spouse and financial loss can all induce a broken heart.

According to the Loyola University Health System broken heart syndrome also is called stress-induced cardiomyopathy, Takosubo’s cardiomyopathy or transient apical ballooning syndrome. Symptoms are usually synonymous with heart attack symptoms like chest pain and difficulty breathing. It is common in patients older than 50 and women are more prone to it than men. A study at The Miriam Hospital says that it can be difficult for cardiologists and emergency room physicians to diagnose and manage patients with broken heart syndrome. Researchers believe these symptoms may be brought on by the heart’s reaction to a surge of stress hormones, like adrenaline, causing a part of the heart to temporarily weaken or become stunned.

Treatment of broken heart syndrome

This is a difficult condition to diagnose. Therefore, treatment is not so simple. Most of the time, a doctor may actually start treatment for heart attack because the symptoms are so similar. But once the diagnosis is made, they may still prescribe heart medications like angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, angiotensin II receptor blockers, beta blockers or diuretics. They do this to keep your heart beating properly while you recover from your broken heart.

What you can do

To prevent yourself from suffering from a broken heart syndrome, you first need to get your stress and anxiety under control. Meditate, go for a walk in nature, spend some time listening to music and generally relax. Be healthy so that your emotions cannot affect your physical health. For this you have to follow a healthy diet and exercise regularly. Yoga is one workout that you can adopt. This is a mind and body wellness therapy that can sooth and relax you.