You must have heard about lung, breast, cervical, or even ovarian cancer. But are you aware of colorectal cancer? Also known as bowel cancer, colon cancer, or rectal cancer, it is any cancer that affects the colon and the rectum. As per the GLOBOCAN 2018 data, colorectal cancer is the third most deadly and fourth most commonly diagnosed cancer in the world. Sadly, the incidence of colorectal cancer is rising steadily worldwide, especially in developing countries. One reason could be that more and more people are adopting the "western" way of life. Obesity, sedentary lifestyle, red meat consumption, alcohol, and tobacco are associated with the growth of colorectal cancer. However, there is a reduction in CRC mortality in developed nations, despite growing incidence due to the advances in early detection screenings and treatment options. So, how would you know you have colorectal cancer and seek timely intervention?

If you experience symptoms such as constipation, bloody stools, bleeding of the rectum, gases, dark-coloured stool, and fatigue, then you must get yourself tested for colorectal cancer – said Dr. Bharat Bhosale, medical oncologist at Jaslok Hospital and HN Reliance Hospital, Mumbai. This is so because these are the red flags of colorectal cancer.

"Colorectal cancer begins on the inner lining of one's colon or rectum. These growths can be termed as polyps and some types of polyps can turn into cancer after years. But do not panic as not all polyps become cancerous. This type of cancer often goes undiagnosed, and the patients report to the doctor in the later stages. So, it is important to not to ignore the symptoms and seek proper treatment," Dr. Bhosale noted.

Risk factors of colorectal cancer

Not all cancers have the same risk factors. They keep changing from cancer to cancer. Some risk factors such as smoking, alcohol consumption, or lack of physical activity get changed but family history and age are some of the factors that tend to remain constant. Though, many times, one who suffers from cancer may not showcase any known risk factors. Dr. Bhosale has elaborated on the risk factors of colorectal cancer and how to combat them.

Obesity or being overweight: Obesity is the mother of all diseases as it is responsible for many serious health problems. Currently, India is experiencing an epidemic of obesity and it is a silent killer. Hence, this is one of the potential risk factors for colorectal cancer and can steal your peace of mind. Obesity can be seen in both men and women. But it can lead to colorectal cancer mostly in men. Cutting down those excess kilos and getting back in shape can slash down one’s risk of colorectal cancer.

Lack of exercise: Unable to do any physical activity due to the hectic schedule? Lack of physical activity can raise your risk of colorectal cancer. Hence, it is essential to exercise for half-an-hour per day and do activities like cycling, swimming, walking, jogging, yoga, aerobic, and gumming. Also, remember to rejuvenate yourself and stay stress-free. Meditate from time to time.

Various kinds of diet: Do you often fail to stick to a healthy diet plan? Does your diet consist of red meat, processed foods, additives, or artificial sweeteners? Then, you may be at risk of colorectal cancer. Moreover, vitamin D deficiency can also be the culprit. It is imperative to eat fresh fruits, vegetables, legumes, pulses, and whole grains on a daily basis. Bid adieu to carbonated drinks, processed and junk food that causes constipation. One should eat fiber-rich food for a smooth bowel movement.

Smoking: It is injurious to health, but people often fail to pay attention to the warning signs of smoking. Smoking can not only lead to lung cancer but even colorectal cancer. While smoking, one tends to inhale chemicals and the free radicals cause considerable damage to the DNA. And then, the polyps are seen on the large intestine due to the free radicals. These polyps become cancerous over time leading to colorectal cancer.

Alcohol: Like smoking alcohol can be another factor that increases the risk of colorectal cancer. It is advisable to give up on it or limit the alcohol consumption as suggested by the doctor.

Age: Youngsters may get colorectal cancer but mostly it is seen in older adults. Being above 50 can make you fall prey to colorectal cancer.

Family history: Has anyone in your family encountered health issues like inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), ulcerative colitis, or even Chron’s disease? If yes, then you need to be careful as these things can lead to colorectal cancer in the near future. Even other inherited conditions such as familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) or Gardner syndrome can result in this type of cancer. These conditions should be tackled on an immediate basis to keep colorectal cancer at bay. Patients with ulcerative colitis and chrons and IBD must follow with their doctors as they are at high risk too. You will have to speak to your doctor regarding all these factors and take the necessary precautions.

Treatment of colorectal cancer

Once you spot the symptoms and have all the above risk factors then your doctor will advise you to opt for a colonoscopy in order to detect the underlying cause based on the symptoms. If something abnormal is witnessed, then the doctor will take a small tissue sample for your biopsy. Once, the diagnosis of colorectal cancer is confirmed, the treatment will be based on the stage of cancer, its location, and the overall well-being of the patient. You may be asked to undergo surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and targeted therapy.