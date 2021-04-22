You must have heard about lung breast cervical or even ovarian cancer. But are you aware of colorectal cancer? Also known as bowel cancer colon cancer or rectal cancer it is any cancer that affects the colon and the rectum. As per the GLOBOCAN 2018 data colorectal cancer is the third most deadly and fourth most commonly diagnosed cancer in the world. Sadly the incidence of colorectal cancer is rising steadily worldwide especially in developing countries. One reason could be that more and more people are adopting the “western” way of life. Obesity sedentary lifestyle red meat consumption alcohol and