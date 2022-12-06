When Should One Opt for Knee Replacement Surgery? FAQs Answered

Here's all you need yo know about knee replacement surgery, including things patients should keep in mind before and after the surgery.

Knee pain may result from an injury, medical conditions such as arthritis, gout and infections. If that notorious knee pain impacts working, socializing, sleeping, or other daily activities, then it may be time to opt for knee replacement surgery.

This surgery is the last option for patients who have tried other things such as exercises and medications but have failed, says Dr Rahul Modi, Sports Orthopaedic and Shoulder Surgeon, House of Doctors.

In an exclusive interaction with The HealthSite, Dr Modi answers some of the frequently asked questions about knee replacement surgery. Read on

What is knee replacement surgery?

A majority of the population suffers from knee pain that often steals their peace of mind. To manage knee pain, one may be suggested to go for knee replacement surgery. It is a procedure in which damaged bone and cartilage of the knee are removed by the knee replacement expert and replaced with a prosthesis. Knee arthroplasty or knee replacement will help to enhance a patient's daily activity by reducing pain and discomfort. Thus, one will be able to bid adieu to knee pain and improve his/her quality of life. But you need to know that you just can't opt for knee replacement surgery whenever you wish to. You will be evaluated based on certain parameters and then will be asked to undergo the surgery.

When it's the right time to do a knee replacement surgery?

If the pain is intense, there is no strength in the joint, the knee pain can cause you to walk awkwardly, there is weakening and loss of function in muscles and ligaments, inability to do the daily chores with ease, depression, and stress due to immobility can indicate that you need knee replacement surgery. However, the surgery should be considered only if it is recommended by an orthopaedic or a knee replacement expert.

The doctor will explain to you how knee replacement surgery works, he or she will clear all your doubts regarding it and examine you thoroughly to make sure you are suitable to undergo surgery or not.

What are the advantages of knee replacement surgery?

Knee pain will not allow you to do even basic physical activities such as walking for a short distance, climbing stairs, and even sitting down or rising from a chair. Hence, Knee replacement surgery or total knee replacement helps you to do everything with ease by reducing joint pain and stiffness so you can do your daily activities without any difficulties. Knee surgery reduces the need for opioid pain relievers and steroids which lead to complications in the future. Knee replacement treatment will safeguard you from any future complications.

Things patients should keep in mind before and after the knee replacement expert.

Get your surgery done by a skilled expert only to avoid any complications. It is better to follow all the guidelines given by the doctor. Do not do any strenuous activities after opting for knee replacement surgery, concludes Dr Modi.