When is the right time to see cornea specialists? Expert reveals hidden eye risks you should never ignore

Cornea is the transparent layer that lies at the front of the eye. Expert recommends to consult with cornea specialists when you experience persistent symptoms of eye infections.

The most sensitive and prized possession of the human body are the eyes. General ophthalmologists can treat many conditions affecting the eyes but some symptoms and real issues are specific enough to warrant the attention of a cornea specialist. Understanding the exact problem can help you to avoid complications that could lead a person to have vision loss.

What is cornea?

Cornea is the front part of the eye which is transparent in colour. It is one of the most important parts of the eye so even small changes to the cornea can impact your vision. Dr. Hardik Parikh, Ophthalmologist, Global Eye Clinic advises that persistent symptoms should be addressed immediately.

Warning signs of eye infections you should not ignore

An early sign of eye infection people should be aware of is distorted vision, blurry or hazy and is not improved by laser correction or glasses. All these symptoms indicate a sign of keratoconus which is the thinning of the cornea so it bulges and distorts. Dr. Parikh warns that you should consult with eye specialist as early as possible to reduce the impact, while avoiding expensive or complex surgery.

Cornea infection, inflammation or ulcers are conditions that can develop and worsen very quickly resulting in scarring and potentially even vision loss. Irritation and redness may seem trivial at first but chronic redness and pain can lead to more serious issues.

Dr. Parikh further notes that photophobia or sensitivity to light can result in excessive tears. He underscores that these symptoms demand a visit to the eye doctor to determine the exact conditions which could be corneal dystrophies, abrasions or eye infections. The eye specialist advises that if symptoms last more than a few days then you should see a doctor about it.

Anyone who has sustained minor eye injuries has corneal abrasions or eye surgery should have a few corneal evaluations done. Vision issues can result from unexamined corneal injuries, eye surgery and eye trauma involving glare, fluctuation of vision and eye dryness.

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Lastly, the doctor suggests that those who have a history of corneal transplants, recurrent eye infections or corneal ulcers should seek the assistance of a specialist to determine their advanced needs. These conditions often require more advanced diagnostic techniques and specialized treatment.

Who is at risk?

People with systemic conditions such as diabetes or autoimmune disorders should be more vigilant as they may be more susceptible to complications in the cornea. Patients with the aforementioned medical conditions should be more vigilant and take regular eye examinations.

Dr. Parikh concludes that when symptoms persist and are progressive or appear out of the ordinary consider seeing a cornea specialist. He said, "Early signs may be symptoms of more serious problems that are more expensive and more difficult to treat. Most advances in ophthalmology are effective in managing cornea conditions but only if they are diagnosed in the early stages. Taking care of your eyes today will guarantee the clearest sight in the years to come."

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