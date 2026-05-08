When exercise helps and hurts heart patients

Exercise can strengthen the heart when done safely but heart patients should choose moderate activities, avoid overexertion and follow medically supervised fitness routines carefully.

Written By: Dr Samir Kubba | Published : May 8, 2026 5:20 PM IST

Individuals suffering from heart disease often tend to avoid exercising but did you know that working out correctly can have a positive impact on your life? I've seen many people who have a heart issue and will just stop running or doing additional exercise. People living with heart problems always fear something going wrong but it is important to know that information like the amount of exercise safe for heart patients, why excessive exercise is harmful, which exercises should be selected, what are the exercises can be done at home etc.

Why should heart patients not do too much exercise?

A heart patient's heart is already weak and functioning at this point. With medical conditions such as angina, heart attack or heart failure the heart muscle does not receive enough oxygen which is why exercise that is high intensity or lasts a long time increases the stress on the heart. The heart rate suddenly increases, blood pressure becomes imbalanced and oxygen demand increases. This can lead to an increased risk of arrhythmias, dizziness or even a heart attack.

Moderate intensity physical activity is recommended for up to 150 minutes of physical activity per week which should be increased gradually. Never do a long run if you are already inactive to ensure that you don't overload your heart. An ECG/stress test is always performed before setting limits of exercise.

What exercises won't harm a heart patient. (Image: AI Generated)

What exercises won't harm a heart patient?

The safest exercises are those that increase your heart rate gradually and put minimal stress on your joints. Aerobic exercise is the first and foremost exercise but also the intensity should not be too fast or too light. Try the talk test while performing the exercise ensure that you are able to talk during the workout.

How to do strength training?

Lightweight exercises are great to add to a strength training program but do not hold your breath. For example before doing dumbbell bicep curls ensure to warm up for 5 minutes prior to each exercise and cool down at the end. Keep your heart rate within 50 to 70 per cent at the max. If you have chest pain, shortness of breath or tiredness, STOP.

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Exercises you can do at home. (Image: AI Generated)

Exercises you can do at home

Here are some exercises to practice at home particularly during periods of menstruation and when you're staying in to get you going:

Seated leg lifts: Sit in a chair and lift your legs straight for 10-15 times for 2 sets. This helps to keep your heart rate in check.

Wall push-ups: Push up with hands in front of the wall as this is a less stressful alternative to a floor push-up.

Arm circles: Stand and turn your arms in circles for 20 rounds.

Chair exercise: Sit on a chair and bring your knees to your chest for leg movements like a bike.

Breathing exercises: Practice deep breathing for 10 minutes every day.

Divide these exercises into 10 to 15 minute blocks and do them while watching TV or listening to music. Additonally you can download apps to track your performance. Keep in mind to hydrate and refrain from exercising right after eating.

How to make an exercise plan?

When preparing your workout routine you should plan based on one activity. By this it means that for the first two weeks ensure to walk for 10 to 15 minutes or do breathing exercises 3 times per week. You can also include bike and yoga for 20 minutes in the third and fourth week to stay physically active. In the fifth week ensure to combine exercises for 30 minutes and then build up the duration. Take medication safety precautions since beta-blockers may cause a slower heart rate. Be careful with fatigue as women and elderly people may become more tired than others.

Exercise helps manage cholesterol, lowers body weight and helps make the heart stronger. However doing more than safe amounts can be deadly. This should not be a decision left up to heart patients rather it should be taken in consultation with a cardiologist. Adopt healthy lifestyle changes to live a healthy life.

Note: Even light exercise which leads to shortness of breath should be avoided by heart patients as it worsens the condition. If you need to keep exercising even if you have a heart condition, talk to your doctor or other heart-healthy professional.

This information is educational only and not medical advice. Heart patients should consult a qualified cardiologist before starting, stopping or changing any exercise routine.

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