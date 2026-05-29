When deep breaths become difficult: Here's how heart disease could be affecting your lungs

Difficulty taking deep breaths may sometimes signal underlying heart issues. Here are some possible causes, warning signs and when to seek timely medical attention.

Written By: Dr Samir Kubba | Published : May 29, 2026 5:15 PM IST

Deep Breathing.

Facing a problem in taking deep or shallow breaths at times can be ignored as a common issue but this can be a sign of a severe medical condition. Often difficulty in breathing is attributed to many factors such as fatigue, ageing or lung issues but it can also be associated with heart disease. It is not advisable to ignore breathlessness without physical exertion, while resting or when lying down.

Causes of difficulty in breathing

Breathing is a process that involves two major organs of your body in which the lungs take oxygen into the blood and the heart circulates oxygenated blood around the body. When the heart is unable to pump blood efficiently then fluid can begin to accumulate in the lungs making it difficult to breathe. This is the reason why breathing issues are frequently directly linked with heart disease.

Heart disease and breathlessness connection

One of the most frequent symptoms of heart disease is breathlessness particularly for people with heart failure. Under these circumstances the heart becomes weak and cannot maintain the body's oxygen requirement. Consequently a person will find it hard to take deep breaths, feel heavy on the chest or more likely they are not getting enough air. Some even wake up from sleep suddenly due to shortness of breath indicating a serious heart condition.

Types of heart conditions linked to breathing issues

Certain heart diseases that include heart failure, coronary artery disease, heart valve disorders and irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) are more likely to cause breathing difficulties. In this case the heart's pumping action is impaired causing high pressure in the lungs making it difficult to breathe.

Breathlessness doesn't always cause by heart issues

It is important to note that breathing difficulty isn't necessarily a heart issue. Several medical problems like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung infections, anaemia, obesity, thyroid problems, anxiety and stress can also cause breathlessness. The likelihood of heart disease increases in cases where breathing problems are combined with chest pain, sweating or dizziness or a fast or irregular heartbeat.

Heart failure types pic.twitter.com/UNngcknfrd Medical Info (@Medicalinfo111) September 4, 2025

Warning signs of heart disease

If you start to get breathless when you're doing everyday things like walking up and down the stairs or a bit of exercise that could be a warning sign. Other symptoms that may be signs of an underlying heart condition include:

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Shortness of breath when lying down

Swelling in the feet or ankles

Constant fatigue with persistent coughing at night

Heart disease prevention

Serious side effects may be avoided when breathing issues are a consequence of heart disease and it is caught early. Certain medical tests including ECG, echocardiogram, chest X-ray and blood tests are among many other tess that may be recommended to find out the exact cause. Early treatment can help to keep the heart working and enhance quality of life.

Prevention and lifestyle changes

To prevent heart disease risk soon or later in life you should maintian a healthy lifestyle. Check out these following measures to help ensure a healthy heart:

A balanced diet

Regular exercise

Maintaining a healthy body weight

Avoiding smoking

Decreasing consumption of salt and oily foodstuffs

Controlling blood pressure and sugar levels can help minimise the risk of heart disease

Medications should be taken regularly and follow medical advice closely

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for persistent breathing difficulties or chest discomfort.