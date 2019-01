Medically known as pruritus ani, persistent butt itching is a common and embarrassing problem. If you are suffering from anal itching, you must be aware of the fact that it is a dermatological condition triggered by various factors and conditions. Though anybody can go through this problem, butt itching is more common in men than women. The only way to get rid of this rather embarrassing condition is to identify the causes and uproot them. Here are the top reasons behind an itchy butt.

Toilet paper or wet wipes: If you are a cleanliness freak or someone who overuses wet wipes and toilet paper, your risk of having anal itching is more. This is because these products contain a chemical preservative called methylchloroisothiazolinone or MCI which causes rash or skin irritation around your butt.

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs)

Butt itching could also signal STIs, including herpes and anal warts triggered by the human papilloma virus (HPV). Anal sex makes results in the manifestation of the symptoms around the anus. Oral medication can be required for herpes, while topical creams could be the solution for warts.

Fungal infection: Considered as one of the most common causes of anal itching, fungal infection usually happens in moist and warm areas of the body. It can aggravate if scratched. Yeast infection is a type of fungal infection that can affect the anal region. It is found mostly in elderly or obese people or those are on antibiotics and have a compromised immunity. According to a research published in Gastroenterology Clinics of North America, yeast infections are the culprits behind 10% to 15% of cases of anal itching. Fungal infections are treated with anti-fungal powder or lotion. Oral drugs are prescribed in extreme cases.

Long-term health conditions

Chronic ailments including diabetes and autoimmune disorders may make you vulnerable to bacterial or fungal infections which can lead to anal itching inflammation. gastrointestinal issues resulting in diarrhoea can also irritate the skin around your anal region.

Pinworm infection: Most common in children between the age of 5 and 10, pinworm infection can spread easily. These are tiny parasitic worms that live in the colon and rectum. Some of the known symptoms of this infection are pain, rash, or irritation around the anus, frequent and strong itching in the anal area, and the presence of pinworms in stool. If you or your children are going through this infection, make sure that the anal area is not scratched. Doing this can infect the nails with pinworm eggs which can sneak into the gut through the mouth. If you ever suspect having this problem, make sure you wash your hands properly. Oral medications are enough to drive away pinworms.

Dermatological conditions

Skin diseases like psoriasis are also responsible for butt itching. Topical steroid creams are normally prescribed for these underlying conditions. Another skin ailment that affects women only– sclerosus– can also cause white, wrinkled skin changes in the labia as well as the perianal region. It subsides with six to eight weeks of treatment with topical steroids.

Piles: Due to anal discharge, people suffering from piles or haemorrhoids experience itching around their anus. To avoid this, you should maintain a good hygiene and keep your bottom clean and dry as far as possible. Over-the-counter hydrocortisone cream can reduce the symptoms of piles. Also, sitting in a tub of hot potassium water can also help decrease the discomfort. Notably, one of the major causes of anal itching is also chronic constipation. Soften your stool by staying hydrated and including a lot of fibre in your meals.

Pilonidal sinus: It is an abnormal skin growth located at the butt crack which is one of the reasons of anal irritation and itching. Though it is not as common as other causes including piles, pinworms, and eczema, pilonidal sinus is very painful and discomforting. It is suspected to occur due to the loose hair piercing the skin.