What Your Sleep Pattern Tells About Your Mental Health?

What Your Sleep Pattern Tells About Your Mental Health?

The quality of sleep you experience says a lot about your mental health and your current mental state. Find out how?

Do you often have difficulty functioning normally during the day? This may be because of one simple reason, inadequate sleep. Restful and complete sleep is extremely crucial for everyone. When we are asleep, our body produces essential hormones that maintain the balance the next day. Sleep is linked with cognitive function. Without it, even the slightest stressors might impact us severely. Moreover, you will feel tired, fatigued and sleepy at the wrong time. This will hinder your work and productivity. As a long-term effect, it may also impact your memory, attention and alertness.

What Is The Link Between Mental State And Sleep Pattern?

Every person on earth has different sleep pattern. This says a lot about their current mental state and overall mental health. Our sleep pattern depends on our habits, the foods we eat, the lifestyle we lead and our mental health. According to popular belief, one of the worst habits that keep most people up at night is technology use. But, this is not the only cause. Most of the time, people who are struggling with poor mental health may not be able to fall asleep because of their thoughts alone. I can speak from experience in this regard. There have been multiple nights when my intrusive thoughts have taken over my mind. If you have experienced the same, you would know that these thoughts are distressing and are hard to control. And when you do fall asleep, you may also be plagued by nightmares or you may experience disruptions.

Let's talk more about the different sleep patterns and its link to your mental state.

TRENDING NOW

Do You Sleep Like A Log?

People who sleep like a log are very lucky and this cannot be said enough. In this day and age it is very rare to meet people who are not plagued by stress, anxiety or other mental health issues. This is a positive sign. It means that you experience a very deep and uninterrupted sleep.

Do You Experience Restless Sleep?

Another sleep pattern that is very common is 'restless sleep.' This type is characterized by a lot of turning and tossing while you are asleep. You may be asleep but you may not feel that deep sleep. Sometimes, you may even feel like you have not slept at all. Restlessness while sleeping can be triggered by anxiety, stress, and intrusive thoughts.

Do You Snore?

You may think that snoring is normal but it is not. It falls under restless sleep and is also a medical condition. Why do people snore? It could be caused by sinusitis, allergies, alcohol or weight gain, stress and anxiety. It does not involve tossing and turning but if you are snoring it means that you are not sleeping properly.

You may like to read

Do You Often Oversleep?

Oversleeping is a sign of mental health problem. It can be stress, anxiety, depression or other underlying issues. Often people sleep a lot, sometimes even more than 7 or 8 hours but they still feel tired. This is a telltale sign of mental exhaustion. This can severely impact productivity.

RECOMMENDED STORIES