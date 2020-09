You’re in the middle of a serious meeting or event, and you feel the urge to pee. You’re in a busy market and you got a nature’s call. Being in such situations may require you to hold your pee. Sometimes is okay, but don’t do it too often. Holding your urine for too long could lead to some serious problems. Also Read - Bladder pain: Causes and natural ways to ease the discomfort

A healthy adult bladder can hold between 400 to 500 milliliters of urine, or about 2 cups. While it can stretch and accommodate more, you shouldn’t retain too much urine in your bladder. Urologists recommend emptying the bladder after every three hours during the day, whether you feel the urge to pee or not. Also Read - Deal with an over active bladder by avoiding the foods that aggravate the condition.

It is normal to pee five or six times a day if you drink 6-8 glasses of fluid. This pattern may change as you age, as older adults tend to make more urine at night. Also Read - Urinary retention: Natural remedies to relieve the symptoms

The dangers of holding your pee

Holding your urine for extremely long periods of time can weaken the bladder muscles over time and lead to problems such as urinary incontinence, which is the involuntary leakage of urine. It can also cause bacteria to multiply, which may lead to urinary tract infections (UTIs).

If you don’t empty your bladder well or if you don’t pass urine at regular intervals, it can increase your risk of kidney disease. The kidneys filter waste and toxins out of the blood and form urine. The urine passes through the ureters, collects in the bladder, and is then excreted through the urethra. If you’re retaining urine, it can cause metabolic abnormalities and electrolyte issues, which can lead to long term renal (kidney) failure.

In rare cases, urine can back up into the kidneys and lead to an infection. Holding your urine for too long can even lead to bladder bursting—a condition that can be deadly. However, this is a very uncommon occurrence.

Medical conditions that can cause urinary retention

Urinary retention is the inability to empty urine from the bladder. It can be caused due to an enlarged prostate or a neurogenic bladder from nerve damage.

In females, urinary retention typically occurs due to a condition known as cystocele – which happens when the bladder sags or moves out of its normal position. A condition known as rectocele, in which the bladder is pulled out of position by the colon, can also cause urinary retention in both sexes.

Urinary retention can be acute or chronic. Individuals suffering from acute urinary retention can feel the urge to urinate, but empty their bladder at all. Whit it occurs temporarily, it can be life-threatening as it can lead to a bladder rupture. In addition, it causes discomfort or pain in the lower abdomen.

Chronic urinary retention typically lasts longer. In this case, you may be able to urinate, but cannot empty your bladder completely. Symptoms of chronic urinary retention include urinating frequently (more than 8 times a day), difficulty starting your urine stream, feeling the urge to urinate again immediately after urinating, and constant feeling of fullness/discomfort in your lower abdomen.

If you experience any of these symptoms, seek medical attention immediately to release the buildup of urine.