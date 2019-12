If you want to enjoy good health and avoid embarrassing situations, you must not only take care of your teeth but also practice good oral hygiene. @Shutterstock

Oral hygiene is important. This is why we have devised a quick oral hygiene quiz to allow you to see how well you took care of your teeth in 2019. Bad dental hygiene can ruin your day and also put you at risk of heart diseases. Moreover, it can give you bad breath, plaque and gum diseases. All this can be socially embarrassing. If you want to enjoy good health and avoid embarrassing situations, you must not only take care of your teeth but also practice good oral hygiene. That is why you must take our quick oral hygiene quiz to know how well you have taken care of your teeth and mouth in the year that has gone by. It will also help you take measures to improve your oral hygiene in 2020.

THE ORAL HYGIENE QUIZ

Take our oral hygiene quiz to see how well you took care of your oral health in 2019.

1. Do you brush every day?

a. Twice a day

b. Once a day usually. But sometimes, I also brush twice a day.

c. Once a day. Sometimes, if I am in a hurry, I skip a day.

2. Is flossing a part of your daily dental care routine?

a. Yes, it is a part of my bedtime ritual.

b. Not every day. But sometimes, I do it.

c. Never. The concept is foreign to me.

3. How often do you visit your dentist?

a. Once a year even if I don’t have any dental problem.

b. Yes, whenever I have any dental problem.

c. I always put off going to the dentist even if I have dental issues.

4. Do you smoke or chew tobacco?

a. No.

b. I smoke occasionally.

c. I am addicted to nicotine. Sometimes, I chew tobacco too.

5. Do you use a fluoride toothpaste?

a. Yes, I always use a fluoride toothpaste.

b. Mostly. But sometimes, I may use a toothpaste that does not contain fluoride.

c. I use whatever I get.

THE RESULT

If your answers are most (a), you are on the right track. If it is mostly (B), you need to push yourself harder. For those of you who have answered mostly (C), there is a lot to be said about your dental hygiene practices. Please know that you are just inviting dental complications with your lackadaisical attitude. You must make a promise to yourself to be more responsible in 2020. Be healthy and stay happy.