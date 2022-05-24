What To Eat For Breakfast When You Have High Blood Pressure?

For someone with high blood pressure, it is crucial to keep an eye on what they eat. First things first - here are some foods you can start your day with if you have hypertension.

If you didn't already know, your blood pressure tells a lot about what's going on in your body, which is why you should monitor it regularly. High blood pressure isn't something you should ignore because it could trigger the onset of major health complications like heart diseases, chronic kidney disease and more. While medications can help you lower your blood pressure if you suffer from hypertension, reducing it at home is possible with some dedication and the right choices.

Fast forward to your first meal of the day breakfast! You must have heard that "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" but what you choose to eat in the morning is equally important if you have hypertension. While the right breakfast options can help you manage blood pressure levels, wrong choices can cause a spike. Keeping that in mind, let's find out what's the first thing you should eat in the morning.

Hypertension Diet: Breakfast Options For People With High Blood Pressure

Here are some of the healthy breakfast options for people suffering from high blood pressure:

Yoghurt

Yoghurt is one of the healthiest options for people with hypertension or anyone in general. A study conducted by researchers at the University of South Australia found that whether it's a dollop on your cereal or your go-to snack, yoghurt is a good option for people with high blood pressure.

Oatmeal

If you have high blood pressure, oatmeal is an excellent breakfast option, but oat bran has even more health benefits due to its increased fibre content, which can help lower blood pressure and enhance digestive health. Soluble fibre, found in oatmeal, has been demonstrated to lower cholesterol levels. Choose oats that are less processed and healthy.

Bowl of fruits

A study published in the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Cardiology suggests that citrus fruits like grapefruit, oranges, lemons, etc., are loaded with nutrients that help manage your blood pressure levels. Berries are also a good option for people trying to keep their blood pressure levels in check. High in potassium and antioxidants, bananas are a sodium-free option for people with hypertension. Mix all fruits in a bowl and top it up with a dollop of fresh yoghurt.

You may like to read

Sweet potatoes

According to the American Heart Association, any amount of potassium "helps ease tension in your blood vessel walls" and "lowers your blood pressure." One way to increase your potassium intake naturally is by including sweet potatoes in your diet. So, add the versatile sweet potatoes to your breakfast if you have high blood pressure.

Beans and lentils

One of the most neglected, beans and lentils might just be your best breakfast food! A daily cup of peas, lentils, or beans can help maintain and even lower blood pressure. Beans and legumes are high in fibre and may help prevent coronary heart disease. So, it's time to incorporate them into your breakfast.