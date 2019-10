If you have made your mind that you are going to try the normal food again, then it is best started with something that will not disturb your stomach . ©shutterstock

We have all been there: after a long fight with a nasty stomach bug, it is not easy to choose whether we are ready to eat or not and if we are then what should one eat. Stomach is already tired from its battle against the flu, eating wrong could worsen the stomach situation. Stomach flu or Viral gastroenteritis, is an intestinal infection, caused by many different kinds of virus, but the most common type is rotavirus and norovirus. This flu causes nausea, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, vomiting and fever. Stomach flu is transmitted through contact with an infected person or by eating contaminated food.

After a stomach flu, there is always a fear that it might come back, so the person feels uncomfortable with eating what he/she likes. Eating what you like, irrespective of its affect on the body is the reason, why you have landed with a stomach flu in the first place. If you have made your mind that you are going to try the normal food again, then it is best started with something that will not disturb your stomach and could even help in its revival.

Here are the food items that can help relieve your stomach after a stomach flu.

Start with bland food

Bland food means food that is soft to eat and easy to consume. The key to start your stomach revival is by shifting to BRAT diet. BRAT diet contains bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast. The purpose of bland food items is to replenish the fluid lost due to watery diarrhoea.

Coconut water

Loaded with potassium, sodium, magnesium, and phosphorous, coconut water is a natural source of electrolytes, which helps in replenishing the lost fluids.

Yogurt

Stomach flu often weakens the beneficial gut bacteria in the system, by consuming yogurt you are introducing protein into the system, which helps in stabilizing the blood sugar and makes the gut bacteria strong. If you are lactose intolerant, then you can try non-dairy yogurt too, it also contains healthy amounts of protein. Try buying sugar-free yogurt, artificial sweeteners will increase the irritation in the stomach.

Smoothies

Dairy-free smoothies are made with soy milk, fruit, and nut butters, which are high in protein and low in fiber and lactose, which make them super-easy to digest. If you feel like you are not ready for a full meal, then you can start with a smoothie. Smoothies made from bananas are highly recommended for the people who have just suffered a stomach bug.

Chicken noodle soup

A regular chicken noodle soup contains everything a person recovering from stomach flu needs. Fluids from the broth, protein from the chicken, and carbohydrates from the pasta and toast, makes it filling and hydrating at the same time. Toast in the soup makes it more tolerable to a sensitive stomach.