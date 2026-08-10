What to do during a heart attack: Expert explains steps to be taken in the first 10 minutes after spotting heart attack symptoms

Heart attack safety tips: What should you do after you spot symptoms of heart attack? Scroll down to know what doctor wants you to know about the first 10minutes after heart attack and what you can do to stay safe!

What to do during a heart attack: Expert explains steps to be taken in the first 10 minutes after spotting heart attack symptoms

The first 10 minutes after a heart attack are extremely important because every minute of delay can damage the heart muscle. Unfortunately, many people mistake it for acidity or gas and wait for the pain to go away. If someone develops chest pain or heaviness that lasts for a few minutes, especially if it spreads to the arm, jaw, neck or back, or is associated with sweating, breathlessness or nausea, don't ignore it.

First 10 Minutes After a Heart Attack: What You Should Do?

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Mitesh Kumar, Senior Consultant, Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bengaluru, explained that the first thing to do is call an ambulance or emergency medical services immediately. While waiting for help, make the person sit comfortably in a slightly upright position and keep them calm. Avoid letting them walk around or exert themselves, as this can put additional strain on the heart. Loosen any tight clothing around the neck or chest. Don't give food, drinks or try any home remedies, as these will not stop a heart attack.

Aspirin To Reduce Blood Clot Risk

If the person has already been prescribed nitroglycerin, they can take it exactly as advised by their doctor. If they are conscious, have no allergy to aspirin and no history of major bleeding, chewing one aspirin may help reduce clot formation. However, this should never delay calling an ambulance or reaching the hospital.

Give CPR Immediately

If the person suddenly becomes unconscious and is not breathing normally, start CPR immediately if you know how to perform it and use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) if one is available. These simple steps can make a life-saving difference until medical help arrives.

Heart Attack Treatments: What To Know

The good news is that heart attacks are highly treatable today. Treatments such as emergency angioplasty can quickly restore blood flow to the heart, but they work best when patients reach the hospital as early as possible. My message is simple: don't ignore the warning signs, don't wait for the pain to settle, don't rely on home remedies, and don't drive yourself to the hospital. Call an ambulance immediately because every minute counts. Acting quickly can save the heart muscle and, most importantly, save a life.

"One thing I would especially like to highlight is that we are seeing heart attacks in younger adults more often than before. While not every case can be prevented, many can be reduced by following a healthy lifestyle. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol, managing stress, getting enough sleep, and keeping conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol under control can go a long way in protecting your heart. Don't ignore your body's warning signs, and don't delay getting medical help if you suspect a heart attack. Prevention and timely action are equally important," said Dr Kumar.

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