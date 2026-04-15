What should be the blood sugar level at the age of 40? Expert explains the best ways to manage diabetes risk

Are you at risk of diabetes? Read on to know what the ideal blood sugar level is after 40 and how you can manage it effectively at home.

What should be the blood sugar level at the age of 40? Expert explains the best ways to manage diabetes risk

Maintaining optimal blood sugar levels is crucial at age 40 since this is a critical period when metabolic changes increase the risk of diabetes, particularly in India, where millions of people are affected by lifestyle variables such as processed foods and sedentary lifestyles. Normal fasting blood glucose levels for healthy people fall between 70 and 99 mg/dL (3.9 and 5.5 mmol/L) after 8 to 12 hours without eating. Two hours after eating, postprandial levels should be less than 140 mg/dL (<7.8 mmol/L). These guidelines, which are supported by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the American Diabetes Association (ADA), do not significantly change for adults between the ages of 30 and 50.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Sri Karan Uddesh Tanugula is a Consultant General Physician at Hyderabad, Yashoda Hospitals, explains the right level of sugar or glucose in the blood, which can keep the heart and other organs safe and protected after 40.

What Is the Ideal Blood Sugar Level After 40?

Diabetes is diagnosed at fasting 126 mg/dL or HbA1c 6.5%. Prediabetes signs appear if fasting glucose reaches 100 125 mg/dL or HbA1c (3-month average) is 5.7 6.4%. Due to increased insulin resistance, South Asians have lower thresholds; a BMI of more than 23 indicates danger. According to WHO and IDF standards, screening should begin every year at age 40 if there is a family history of PCOS, hypertension, or gestational diabetes.

How To Control Blood Sugar Levels After 40?

Your best defense is your lifestyle. Here are some of the most important tips that can naturally help in keeping the blood sugra levels under control, protect the heart and prevent diabetes-induced health risks:

Limit refined sugars and carbohydrates Eat a diet high in fiber (oats, millets, and greens) Incorporate healthy fats from nuts and avocados Spend 150 minutes a week exercising; strength training, yoga, or brisk walking can increase insulin sensitivity by 30 to 50%. Make getting seven to nine hours of sleep, practicing mindfulness to reduce stress, and staying hydrated a priority. Steer clear of smoke and drink in moderation

Use trustworthy glucometers to monitor at home, but double-check with lab testing (OGTT if necessary). Increased levels? Early intervention, such as nutrition and, if necessary, medications like metformin, stops the development of consequences like neuropathy, kidney problems, and cardiovascular disease. Proactive screenings support long-term vitality at age 40. For individualized programs, speak with experts; prevention is preferable to treatment.

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