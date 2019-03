The aims of World Tuberculosis Day are in line with WHO's 'The End TB Strategy' that aims to eradicate the TB epidemic around the world. © Shutterstock

Every year, 24th March marks the celebration of World Tuberculosis Day where the key is to educate people about TB’s impact on your health, the society and the economy of a country. The theme of World Tuberculosis Day 2019 is ‘It’s time’. This theme highlights the importance of taking urgent actions to scale up access to TB prevention and treatment methods, promote equitable, rights-based and people-cantered TB response, ensure sufficient and sustainable financing for research on the disease, build accountability, end stigma and discrimination against tuberculosis.

History of World TB Day

On 24th March Dr Robert Koch, a German physician and microbiologist, surprised the scientist fraternity by declaring that he had found the cause behind tuberculosis, the TB bacillus. He had shared his discovery with a group of scientists at the University of Berlin’s Institute of Hygiene.

In 1982, after 100 years of Robert Koch’s discovery, the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease (IUATLD) recommended 24th March to be celebrated as World TB Day. However, World TB Day was officially marked as an annual event by WHO’s World Health Assembly and the United Nations after a decade.

In 1995, WHO joined hands with the Royal Netherlands Tuberculosis Foundation (KNCV) to host the inaugural World TB Day advocacy planning meeting in Den Haag, Netherlands. They continued this event over the next few years. A year later, WHO, KNCV, the IUATLD and other concerned organizations came together to host other significant activities around World TB Day. In 1997, the first World Tuberculosis day was officially celebrated by WHO when this world body’s TB control programme DOTS was announced a health breakthrough. 1998 happens to be an important year in the history of World TB Day. That was the year when WHO, for the first time, spotted 20 countries that hosted the world’s highest number of TB patients.

Year-wise themes

Every year World TB Day comes up with a different theme to address different aspects related to this contagious disease. So far, 22 themes have been addressed on World TB Day.

2018: Wanted: Leaders for a TB-free world

2017: Unite to End TB

2016: Unite to End TB

2015: Gear up to end TB

2014: Reach the three million: A TB test, treatment and cure for all

2013: Stop TB in my lifetime

2012: Call for a world free of TB

2011: Transforming the fight towards elimination

2010: Innovate to accelerate action

2008–2009: I am stopping TB

2007: TB anywhere is TB everywhere

2006: Actions for life – Towards a world free of TB

2005: Frontline TB care providers: Heroes in the fight against TB

2004: Every breath count – Stop TB now!

2003: DOTS cured me – it will cure you too!

2002: Stop TB, fight poverty

2001: DOTS: TB cure for all

2000: Forging new partnerships to Stop TB

1999: Stop TB, use DOTS

1998: DOTS success stories

1997: Use DOTS more widely

WHO End TB strategy

The aims of World Tuberculosis Day are in line with WHO’s ‘The End TB Strategy‘ that aims to eradicate the TB epidemic around the world. Through this strategy, WHO plans to reduce TB-induced deaths by 95 per cent and prevent new cases of this disease by 90 per cent within 2035. The strategy includes interim milestones for every five years; 2020, 2025, and 2030. By 2020, the goal is to achieve 35% reduction in deaths by TB and 20% decline in new cases. For 2025, the numbers go up to 75% and 50% respectively. For 2030, the aim soars up to 90% and 80% respectively. These figures are in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to end the TB epidemic by 2030. The strategy also focusses on making sure that no one is burdened with significant expenses due to TB. It advises governments to opt for and execute plans with high-level commitment and financing.

The strategy is based on a three-pillar model: Pillar 1 talks about integrating patient-centred care and prevention of TB. Pillar 2 advocates the need to adopt bold policies and supportive systems at the country level while the third pillar calls for intensified research and innovation for TB.

The principles of the strategy are to successfully bring down TB deaths and illness by asking countries to make change in their policies and implement the pillars of ‘The End TB Strategy’.