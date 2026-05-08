What is transcranial magnetic stimulation? Study finds TMS helps reverse depression-linked brain damage

A new study suggests accelerated TMS therapy may help repair stress-damaged brain circuits by offering faster relief and new hope for depression treatment research.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : May 8, 2026 4:09 PM IST

TMS therapy. (Image: AI Generated)

Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) is a non-invasive brain therapy that has been shown to alleviate depressive symptoms. Interestingly a new study discovered how it may physically repair brain circuits that suffer when exposed to stress. The results give one of the most precise insights into the molecular mechanisms of the treatment and may suggest new strategies in the search for therapeutic interventions for mental illness.

The research was carried out by scientists at the National Institutes of Health and UCLA Health and published in the Cellwhere scientists concentrated on a type of TMS that is very fast called accelerated intermittent theta burst stimulation (aiTBS) which has caught the interest because it shortens treatment from a number of weeks to merely five days.

What is transcranial magnetic stimulation?

Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) is a therapy that has been approved by the FDA that utilizes magnetic pulses to stimulate nerve cells in areas of the brain that control mood. The treatment is generally suggested for individuals with depression who don't respond to antidepressant medication.

Unlike surgery or implanting devices TMS is non-invasive and is a procedure where a magnetic coil is placed on top of the scalp. The pulses stimulate certain areas of the brain that are thought to be underventilated in depressed individuals. While TMS has been clinically employed over the years, researchers have been unclear about how it affects brain function to enhance depressive symptoms.

Transcranial magnetic stimulation. (Image: AI Generated)

How stress harms brain circuits

Chronic stress led to substantial neuronal damage in this study to the prefrontal cortex a region of the brain implicated in mood, decision-making and emotional regulation. The researchers discovered that stress actually decreased the dendritic spines which are small structures on brain cells that enable them to communicate with one another.

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These connections were lost affecting communication systems associated with appropriate emotional reactions. "The team was able to see how the treatment actually improved damaged brain cells," Dr. Scott Wilke, assistant professor of psychiatry and the Penske Family Chairin Neuromodulation at UCLA Health explained. "This work combines these two components: the view of what is happening in the clinic and the kind of cellular-level view you can only get from advanced neuroscience tools."

Researchers induced depression like symptoms in mice that had been exposed to chronic stress. They then devised a specialized technique to activate the mouse brain in a similar manner to the way clinical TMS is stimulated in humans.

TMS restored damaged connections

The researchers discovered that after 24 hours one day of aiTBS restored missing connections and enhanced stress-related behaviours. Intriguingly the treatment specifically targeted a particular type of neurons termed intratelencephalic (IT) neurons with other nearby neuron types being largely untouched.

The precision of the therapy even though it was well-tolerated was surprising to researchers said Michael Gongwer, MD-PhD student in the study at UCLA Health. Initially the researchers assumed that TMS could have a general impact on the prefrontal cortex, but the impact was quite specific, Gongwer said. Experiments in which researchers suppressed the activity of IT neurons when they stimulated them negated the antidepressant effects indicating that IT neurons have a critical role in recovery.

How stress harms brain circuits. (Image: AI Generated)

Potential Future Applications

The researchers observed that the benefits persisted for at least a week after just one day of stimulation and that there were long term changes in the structure of neurons as well. Re-establishing the structure of neurons could help get healthy brain circuits working again when they have been hindered by stress, said Laura DeNardo, associate professor of physiology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles.

In addition to depression TMS has been studied for other disorders such as obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain and tinnitus. The results could contribute to the creation of targeted neuromodulation treatments in the future as researchers think they will help find which brain circuits are most responsive to stimulation which could aid in creating more personalized treatments.

This content is for informational purposes only and should not replace professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Consult a qualified healthcare provider regarding mental health concerns or treatment options.

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