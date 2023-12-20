What Is The Role Of Robotic Systems In The Field Of Joint Implants?

Photo: Freepik

Robots embedded with artificial intelligence can "meticulously measure parameters down to fractions of millimeters", providing "unprecedented accuracy" and improved fit and function for patients receiving joint implants.

There have been many advancements made in healthcare technology, and among them are robotic systems that have revolutionised joint implant procedures. Dr Ashish Arbat, orthopedic and joint replacement surgeon at Jehangir Specialty Hospital, Pune explains that robots embedded with artificial intelligence can "meticulously measure parameters down to fractions of millimeters", thereby providing "unprecedented accuracy" and improved fit and function for patients receiving joint implants. According to the doctor, the versatility of modern robots allows customised treatment plans for every patient.

3D imaging techniques

"They leverage 3D imaging techniques to create detailed surgical plans beforehand by enabling doctors to visualise the procedure through simulated outcomes before even making an incision. The capable hands of these robots can implement these treatments with a level of customisation and precision that was once unattainable in traditional surgery. This ushers in a new era in orthopaedics, promising quicker recoveries. Choosing the right kind of implant is also important," Dr Arbat says.

He adds that when it comes to implant selection, the following points are crucial:

Robotic systems offer unprecedented precision. The incorporation of these advanced technologies into medical procedures reduces potential surgical margins of error down to a single millimeter. This level of exactness lessens the risk associated with surgery, along with improved functionality and enhanced lifetime durability of joint implants .

. Choosing the right implants for patients undergoing robotic surgery involves a "complex interplay between patient-specific factors, implant attributes, and surgeon's proficiency".

Real-time feedback provided by sophisticated robot-assisted surgical platforms allows for pinpoint precision in implant placement, maximising functionality and longevity of the implant and minimising patient discomfort post surgery.

Surgeons can virtually compare different brands and types of implants in a 3D model of the patient's knee, an approach that can provide valuable insights into aspects such as biomechanical compatibility that "interfaces exceedingly well with individual anatomy variation", says the doctor.

The expert concludes by saying that orthopedic surgeons previously depended on standard implant sizes that led to "imperfect fits and potentially-disappointing outcomes".

"Today's cutting-edge robotics, however, dispense with such one-size-fits-all approaches, introducing bespoke design possibilities that contribute significantly towards enhancing patients' quality of life post-implantation."

