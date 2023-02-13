What Is The Relation Between Behaviour And Digestion In Pets? Expert Explains

Dr Shubhamsingh Rajput, Veterinary Officer: Veterinary Services, Wiggles explains it all.

As per recent studies, there is a noticeable relationship found between the digestion and behaviour of pets. Proper digestion aids in the absorption of nutrients, and maintenance of regular functioning of different body systems thereby ultimately maintaining a healthy immune system. With the recent research available, it is found that few gut microflora is associated with anxiety and aggressive behaviour in dogs. If digestion is taken care of by providing the proper amount of balanced diet, the dogs can have their natural behaviour and a good microflora which will thereby help establish a healthy immune system in them.

TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr Shubhamsingh Rajput, Veterinary Officer: Veterinary Services, Wiggles to understand more about how the behaviour and digestion issues in pets are interlinked. Here's what the doctor has to say.

Skin And Fur: The Long-Term Indicator of Gut Health

The skin is the body's largest organ, and skin cells are quickly replaced. Most dogs have fur covering almost all of their skin, and they shed regularly, but in breeds that do not shed, they grow all the time. To keep their skin and coat healthy, dog needs a balanced diet containing high-quality, digestible proteins, carbohydrates, fats, minerals and vitamins to provide the right number of calories to meet their energy needs. Dogs whose diet does not meet their nutritional needs have dull, dry coats and often shed excessively.

What Happens When Gut Microflora Is Disturbed

Common skin and coat such as itchiness, redness, and hair loss, or more severe disorders like atopic dermatitis may appear when the dog's gut flora is disturbed. When the dog's gut microbiome population is hindered, common skin conditions can arise such as poor hair condition and rough/thick hair coat. These conditions are the indicators of a decline in the immunity of the pet. Skin and hair coat-related conditions are the indicators of disturbed gut microflora and immunosuppression as 70% 80% of immune system cells reside in the gut.

It is important to take note of all the signs and symptoms that your pet is showing, in order to keep it safe and sound from any type of health complications.

TRENDING NOW

RECOMMENDED STORIES