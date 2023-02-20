What Is The Marburg Virus? All You Need To About The Unique Symptoms

Marburg Virus Outbreak: All You Need To About The Unique Symptoms

Read to know what are the unique symptoms of Marburg virus infection.

This Ebola-like virus has been wreaking havoc in Guinea. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), at least 9 people have already died due to the Marburg virus infection in the Equatorial region of Guinea (a tiny Western African Country) earlier this month. Taking cognizance of the situation, the U.N. health agency confirmed the epidemic after 16 more cases associated with the virus were suspected in the same region.

This comes at a time when the world is still in the grip of some of the lethal and more transmissible variants of COVID-19. The SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19 has killed several lives in the past 2 and a half years. The virus that mainly targets the respiratory system of the body, crashing the complete breathing process, can kill anyone with severe symptoms irrespective of age and gender. At this point another virus outbreak is worrisome.

Let's take a quick look at what this virus is and what the signs and symptoms are associated with the infection.

TRENDING NOW

What Is The Marburg Virus?

As discussed above, the Marburg virus infection is just like Ebola. It originates in bats and spreads between people via close contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, or surfaces, like contaminated bedsheets. Marburg infection is highly contagious and feels almost like a hemorrhagic fever. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is spawned by the animal-borne RNA virus of the same Filoviridae family as the Ebola virus.

If we look at the history of this virus, it was first identified in 1967 after it triggered simultaneous outbreaks in the labs of Germany, and Belgrade, Serbia. As per reports, 7 people died after getting exposed to the virus while conducting research on monkeys.

What Are The Symptoms of the Marburg Virus?

Every virus comes with a separate set of signs and symptoms. The same is the case of the Marburg virus infection. The symptoms that are currently being observed in the patients include -- high fever, severe headache, chill, and malaise. The global health body has also notified that some patients can also experience symptoms such as nausea, jaundice, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Muscle cramps, back pain, and muscle aches are also some of the common symptoms of this condition.

You may like to read

Unusual Symptoms of Marburg Virus Infection

It is the latest statement, the CDC has notified that a non-itchy rash may appear on the chest, back, or stomach around day five. Some of these symptoms may also clash with malaria, typhoid fever, and Ebola. Therefore, health experts are recommended people get tested immediately when any of these symptoms appear.

Worst Cases of Marburg Infection

As per the experts, in some fatal cases, the infection can also cause the death of the patient. This primarily occurs between days eight and nine after symptoms of the disease appear. The patient may also notice severe blood loss and hemorrhaging, as well as multi-organ dysfunction. Speaking about the severity of the Marburg virus infection, the World Health Organisation said, "In cases of severe hemorrhagic manifestations, the patients may have blood in their vomit or feces, which is often accompanied by bleeding from the nose, gums, and vagina."

RECOMMENDED STORIES