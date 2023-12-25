What Is The Best Way To Clean The Intimate Area? This Is What A Doctor Says

According to a doctor, since the vagina is a canal on the inside, nothing can go in, "not even water".

Like every other part of the body, the intimate area needs attention, too. It needs to be cleaned and patted dry. But since it is a private and delicate part, is there a specific way to clean 'down there', without risking any kind of infection and/or injury?

Dr Tanaya, popular as 'Dr Cuterus' on Instagram -- who talks about sexual and reproductive health -- explained in a video that one does not necessarily have to wash their vagina, which can competently clean itself.

"All you have to do is, when you are in the shower, use a mild soap; or use an intimate hygiene wash. Just make sure they are unscented and they don't contain glitter and stuff that can irritate you," the doctor advised. She added that if one wants, they may even avoid using all these products and simply use warm water to clean this area.

Do not put anything inside the vagina, which is a stretchy and muscular canal that is part of the reproductive system. It plays an extremely important role in sexual health. It is through this opening that the uterus lining (endometrium) exits the body during the menstrual cycle and through which the sperm enters the body when planning a pregnancy.

It is also referred to as the 'birth canal', owing to the role it plays during childbirth, when the baby vacates the uterus and makes its way to the vagina to exit the body and be born.

Dr Tanaya said in her video that since the vagina is a canal on the inside, nothing can go in, "not even water". "With the rest of the cleaning situation, what you can do is you can go around with a clean finger between the 'lips', and clean around them. Clean under the clitoral hood, but do not stick your fingers in no matter what."

She also suggested cleaning around the 'bum', but exercising caution so as to not bring the same hand to the front to avoid infections in the intimate area and to maintain hygiene.