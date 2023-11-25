What Is The 9-To-1 Rule For A Healthier Life?

Leading a healthy, disease-free life is easier than you thought. You can take care of your health and overall well-being without depending on a doctor, dietician or nutritionist.

Most of us are leading fast-paced lives today, because of which lifestyle conditions and diseases have become quite common. Daily stressors have plagued people with hypertension, hormonal imbalance, sleep-related issues, diabetes, chronic fatigue, skin and hair issues, etc. It warrants regular visits to the doctor, and subscribing to several pills and other medications. But, leading a healthy, disease-free life is easier than that.

Urvashi Agarwal, an integrative health coach and hormonal health specialist says that one can take care of their health and overall well-being without depending on a doctor, dietician or nutritionist, by simply following the '9 to 1 rule'.

What is the 9 to 1 rule?

According to Agarwal, the 9 to 1 rule is a "healthier, self-reliant lifestyle". "This disciplined approach, akin to leading a balanced dincharya (daily routine), can transform your well-being," she explains, meaning that it only requires you to do nine simple and basic things, instead of spending money on the gym or planning an elaborate health and fitness routine.

9. 9,000 steps a day: Strive for at least 9,000 steps daily to keep your body active and energised.

8. 8 glasses of water: Hydration is key, and you must ensure you drink a minimum of 8 glasses of water every day for optimal health.

7. 7 hours of sleep: Prioritise your sleep with at least 7 hours each night for rejuvenation and mental well-being, she states.

6. 6 minutes of meditation: Dedicate a minimum of 6 minutes daily to meditation for mental clarity and stress relief.

5. 5 portions of fresh produce: Incorporate 5 servings of fresh vegetables or fruits daily for essential nutrients.

4. 4 breaks/rests: For those working desk jobs, they must take 4 breaks or rests throughout the day to combat sedentary habits.

3. 3+3 meals: Consume 3 main meals and 3 short meals/snacks for sustained energy and nutrition.

2. 2-hour gap post dinner: Allow at least a 2-hour gap between dinner and bedtime for optimal digestion.

1. 1 daily physical activity: Engage in at least 1 physical activity every day. It can be something as simple as going for a walk, exercising, doing yoga, or playing a sport, the expert suggests.

She adds that by incorporating these "simple-yet-impactful habits" into your daily routine, you get to experience "heightened fitness, sustained energy levels, improved sleep quality, and a decreased reliance on medications or external health interventions".

Would you like to give this a try?