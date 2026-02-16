What Is Sexually Transmitted Ringworm Spreading In United States? Symptoms, Risks And What To Know

The Minnesota Health Department revealed on February 11 that about more than 30 cases of sexually transmitted ringworm have been confirmed in the state. Understand how serious is this fungal infection:

Sexually Transmitted Ringworm: The United States' Minnesota is grappling with a significant sexually transmitted ringworm outbreak that has affected several metro areas since its first case was confirmed in July 2025, after a patient sought care for a genital rash. In an advisory released on Feb 11, the Minnesota Health Department revealed that more than 30 cases have been confirmed in the state.

What Is Sexually Transmitted Ringworm?

A sexually transmitted ringworm, also known as Trichophyton mentagrophytes genotype VII (TMVII), is a sexually transmitted fungusthat infects the skin. "TMVII infections might be confused with noninfectious conditions (e.g., psoriasis) and other sexually transmitted infections and delayed treatment might result in scarring or secondary bacterial infection and continued spread," The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains. "Patients with TMVII infection might seek care in sexual health clinics or HIV preexposure prophylaxis or HIV care settings, often under the supervision of infectious disease (ID) clinicians." Taking proactive measures for preventing the spread of TMVII infection, the Minnesota Health Department advises people to follow the tips and tricks below:

Avoid sexual or skin-to-skin contact when experiencing symptoms Avoid using shared clothes and personal items Wash and dry clothes on high heat to kill fungal spores

Symptoms Of Sexually Transmitted Ringworm

A skin rash is a classic sign of a sexually transmitted fungal infection that might occur on your penis, vulva, butt, butthole, legs or face. Other symptoms of ringworm that people typically experience, according to the CDC, include:

Ring-shaped rash Discoloured skin Itchy Painful Blistered Scaly

According to the CDC, the emerging types of ringworm are more severe than the common strains. It states, "Severe ringworm causes a larger red (brown or gray on darker skin), scaly, itchy rash spreading over sections of the body. It can also cause pus-filled bumps and hair loss in the scalp or beard area. Ringworminfections associated with intimate or sexual contact affect areas where sexual contact occurs." The Minnesota Health Department's advisory states, "Sexual partners of patients with TMVII should be informed and evaluated if symptomatic."

Tips To Prevent The Spread Of Ringworm

The US CDC recommends the following points to prevent the spread of emerging ringworm:

Keep skin clean and dry Wear sandals in public locker rooms Avoid skin-to-skin contact Avoid sharing personal items until the rash is resolved Be aware of an unexplained rash If you are diagnosed with a ringworm, then notify your sexual partner

Healthcare professionals note that the treatment for ringworm depends on the symptoms and severity of the body part infected, such as skin, scalp or nails. "Antifungal medications for ringworm come in the form of creams, ointments, lotions, powders and pills. Some forms of ringworm can be treated with non-prescription (over-the-counter) antifungal medications. Ringworm infections may need to be treated with prescription antifungal medications," the CDC states. "Do not use over-the-counter creams containing steroids, or corticosteroids, for ringworm or for a rash that has not been diagnosed. Steroids can make ringworm worse."

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.