What Is Runner’s Knee? Hidden Signs Of Chondromalacia Patella You Shouldn’t Ignore

Runner's knee is a medical condition that is also known as Chondromalacia Patella. This condition isn't just for runners, but it is a broad term that can be triggered by several other problems. Chondromalacia Patella, which is the clinical name for Runner's Knee, doesn't care whether you run marathons or work. Anyone can get runner's knee, including people who mostly live in a chair, office workers, students and also people who suddenly decide to "get fit" after years of doing nothing.

Runner's Knee Explained

So, what is this condition, actually? According to Dr. Ashis Acharya, Senior Consultant Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Unit, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital New-Delhi, the cartilage located under the kneecap aids in the easy movement of the knee.

"It's the cushion that allows for walking, climbing stairs, squatting, and sitting and standing, all without thinking about the knee. When that cartilage begins to wear down, the movement begins to change from smooth movement to more rubbing. This is the beginning of vague pains that do not feel right. But the problem is cartilage does not scream or complain the way other tissues do, as it has no nerve endings," he explained, "You don't feel it while it is wearing down in real time. You feel the consequences later when the bone under the kneecap begins to take the stress which it was never meant to handle, and pain that is hard to describe shows up."

Causes Of Runner's Knee

"Despite how it sounds, the condition isn't only about damaged cartilage alone. The cartilage is often the casualty, not the culprit," Dr. Acharya states. Some of the common causes of runner's knee are:

Weak hips Lazy quadriceps Badly planned workouts Tight hamstrings Poor posture Too much sitting

Symptoms Of Runner's Knee

Any of the above can cause "Chondromalacia Patella" that can hinder your normal life. Some of the common signs of Runner's Knee are:

Pain at the front of the knee Tenderness along the inner-edge of the kneecap Swelling after exercise Stiffness when walking up or down hills Clicking, cracking and popping sounds Soreness

Patellofemoral pain syndrome is a blanket term used to describe irritation of the structures / tissues around the knee cap. Age and increased workload are risk factors. Key for treatment is rest and physical therapy modalities. Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) February 3, 2026

Runner's Knee Treatment

According to Dr. Acharya, one of the most problematic reasons that typically leads to runner's knee is the thought that "taking rest for some days" will fix the issue. He emphasizes, "We aren't machines, human body doesn't work that way. Rest helps the pain, no doubt, but it doesn't fix the alignment. The minute you resume your activity or return to your daily tasks, pain will kick in where it left off. There is no magic fix, but it improves when you move better, not less."

The Senior Consultant Orthopaedics further continued, "Treating it early, loading it smartly, strengthening what's weak, loosening what's tight, is the key to getting pain-free movement. Stop pushing through pain because that mindset is already irritating the cartilage, which you're sanding down. And yes, ask for help rather than living in denial."

You can't always avoid runner's knee, but you can definitely lower your chance of developing Chondromalacia Patella by keeping your thigh muscles strong and flexible with regular exercise.

