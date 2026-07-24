What is postmenopausal bleeding? Risks, causes and warning signs you must know

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy.
Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : July 24, 2026 10:21 AM IST
Postmenopausal bleeding is a medical condition that occurs when you experience vaginal bleeding after a year or more since your last menstrual cycle. It is crucial to keep track of these subtle changes that take place as studies have shown that 10 per cent of women who bleed after menopause may signal uterine cancer.
Menopause is a stage when a woman aged between 40 and 58 stops getting her period for the next 12 months. However the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that natural menopause can occur from 45 to 55 years or older. It explains, "The menopausal transition is the time leading to menopause. During this time, periods become less regular and are spaced farther apart until women have their final period. Many women begin to experience menopausal symptoms during this time."
When a woman above the age of 55 notices vaginal bleeding more than a year since her last menstrual cycle then it could be a sign of a serious medical condition. Apart from that individuals with obesity, smoking cigarettes, diabetes, thyroid disease and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) are at high risk of experiencing postmenopausal bleeding.
Some of the most common causes of bleeding or spotting after menopause include:
The warning signs of postmenopausal bleeding may differ from person to person. However below are some of the most common signs Yale Medicine has outlined that many women experience:
Other warning signs that may appear along with postmenopausal bleeding include:
Cleveland Clinic states that it is normal to have irregular periods in the years leading up to menopause. But if you have bleeding more than a year since your last menstrual cycle then you must consult with your doctor at the earliest. Healthcare professionals note that in most cases postmenopausal bleeding might be harmless but in a few cases it may be a sign of cancer.
Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not replace medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, treatment, or persistent symptoms.
Postmenopausal bleeding is vaginal bleeding that occurs after menopause.
Postmenopausal bleeding is typically treated with antibiotics, estrogen, progestin and even surgery.
Not all cases of bleeding after menopause are linked with cancer.
10% of women over 55 may experience postmenopausal bleeding.