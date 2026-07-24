What is postmenopausal bleeding? Risks, causes and warning signs you must know

Postmenopausal bleeding is never considered normal. Learn its possible causes, warning signs, diagnosis and why timely medical evaluation is essential for better health outcomes.

Post Menopausal.

Postmenopausal bleeding is a medical condition that occurs when you experience vaginal bleeding after a year or more since your last menstrual cycle. It is crucial to keep track of these subtle changes that take place as studies have shown that 10 per cent of women who bleed after menopause may signal uterine cancer.

Menopause is a stage when a woman aged between 40 and 58 stops getting her period for the next 12 months. However the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that natural menopause can occur from 45 to 55 years or older. It explains, "The menopausal transition is the time leading to menopause. During this time, periods become less regular and are spaced farther apart until women have their final period. Many women begin to experience menopausal symptoms during this time."

When a woman above the age of 55 notices vaginal bleeding more than a year since her last menstrual cycle then it could be a sign of a serious medical condition. Apart from that individuals with obesity, smoking cigarettes, diabetes, thyroid disease and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) are at high risk of experiencing postmenopausal bleeding.

Causes Of Postmenopausal Bleeding

Some of the most common causes of bleeding or spotting after menopause include:

Postmenopausal bleeding may occur due to vaginal atrophy which is a condition in which the lining of your vagina becomes thin and dry, resulting in bleeding.

Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) is a postmenopausal hormone therapy that is used to treat symptoms of female menopause.

Scientists claim that about 90 per cent of women with uterine cancer may notice vaginal bleeding before their diagnosis.

Postmenopausal bleeding may also occur when your uterus gets too thick consisting of abnormal cells which is called endometrial hyperplasia.

Harmless uterine polyps may also cause unexplained bleeding after menopause making women's lives hard.

Other reasons why a woman in her menopause experiences postmenopausal bleeding may be due to cervical cancer, cervicitis, bladder bleeding and vagina trauma.

Warning Signs Of Postmenopausal Bleeding

The warning signs of postmenopausal bleeding may differ from person to person. However below are some of the most common signs Yale Medicine has outlined that many women experience:

Small amount of blood

Pink vaginal discharge

Bleeding that resembles a menstrual period

Blood clots that pass with other bleeding

Unexplained heavy bleeding

Blood that appears after vaginal intercourse

Blood that appears on toilet paper after using the bathroom

Brown vaginal discharge

Other warning signs that may appear along with postmenopausal bleeding include:

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Abdominal pain

Fever

Chills

Headache

Dizziness

Changes in bladder and/or bowel function

Cleveland Clinic states that it is normal to have irregular periods in the years leading up to menopause. But if you have bleeding more than a year since your last menstrual cycle then you must consult with your doctor at the earliest. Healthcare professionals note that in most cases postmenopausal bleeding might be harmless but in a few cases it may be a sign of cancer.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not replace medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, treatment, or persistent symptoms.