What Is Ocular Hypertension? Causes, Risk Factors And Other Details

If the Intraocular pressure (IOP) remains high for a long time it can damage the optic nerve and eventually cause glaucoma.

The pressure inside the eye is called intraocular pressure (IOP). Normally IOP should be between 8-20mm of Hg. A fluid that nourishes the structures of the eyeball called aqueous humour if it's not draining out of the eye properly it can accumulate and increase the pressure of the eye. This condition where the eye pressure increases are called Ocular HTN. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr Shayana Bhumbla, Adjunct Consultant, Glaucoma Services, Ophthalmology, and Dr Shroff Charity Eye Hospital, Delhi, to understand the condition and know the signs and symptoms associated with ocular hypertension.

In ocular hypertension only the IOP is high, there's no damage to the optic nerve and no signs of vision loss. However, If the IOP remains high for a long time it can damage the optic nerve and eventually cause glaucoma.

Risk Factors of Ocular Hypertension

Those with a family history of ocular hypertension or glaucoma People who have diabetes or high blood pressure People over the age of 40 African-Americans and Hispanics People who are highly myopic (more than - 6D spectacle power) People who take long-term steroid medications People who have had eye injuries or surgery Those with pigment dispersion syndrome or pseudoexfoliation syndrome (PXF)

When IOP is high one might not have any symptoms at all. High IOP has detected during an eye check-up with a tonometer. There are different types of tonometers, but the gold standard is the Goldmann applanation tonometer.

If the IOP is high, it can be treated with IOP-lowering eye drops after which its imperative to periodically monitor and record IOP. A laser procedure called SLT(Selective laser trabeculoplasty) can also be done for Ocular HTN.