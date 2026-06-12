What is male breast cancer? Rare disease in spotlight after Tyler Mane’s diagnosis

Male breast cancer is rare but can be life-threatening if overlooked. X-Men actor Tyler Mane's diagnosis has sparked renewed awareness about its symptoms, risk factors and the importance of early detection in men.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : June 12, 2026 2:40 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Rahul Naithani

Tyler Mane. (Image: X)

Former professional wrestler and 'X-Men' actor Tyler Mane has announced that he has been diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer a disease usually found in women. The 59-year-old actor who starred as Sabretooth in 2000 film and reprised the role in 2024's 'Deadpool & Wolverine' shared the news to fans on Instagram as he began chemotherapy.

In an emotional video shared on social media Mane said, "Yep. I have breast cancer. And yep it's super rare. Only 1 per cent of breast cancers are men." The actor described his condition as "super rare" noting that approximately 1 per cent of all breast cancer cases occur in men. He also revealed that doctors had initially brushed aside his concerns and that his wife's perseverance had ultimately resulted in the removal and early diagnosis of the lump.

"I'll be honest my first reaction was to keep it secret. I mean it's kind of embarrassing," He continued. "But then I found out that men are more likely to be diagnosed in advanced stages BECAUSE it's not talked about and not looked for. In fact my doctors all dismissed it and it was only because my wife pushed me to get the lump removed that I got in early."

Male breast cancer: What is it?

Breast cancer in men is a very uncommon condition which occurs in the small amount of breast tissue present in men. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that approximately 1 out of every 100 breast cancer cases in the United States occurs in men. Additionally the World Health Organization (WHO) highlights that between 0.5 per cent and 1 per cent of breast cancer cases in the world are found in males. Although breast cancer is rare in men it can be severe as many men are unaware of its symptoms and may put off seeking medical help leading to diagnosis at an advanced stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Mane (@therealtylermane)

Symptoms of male breast cancer

Male breast cancer symptoms can be similar to those experienced by women. Here are some of the common warning signs:

Painless lump or thickening in the breast tissue

Changes in the size or shape of the breast

Dimpling or puckering of the skin

Redness or scaling around the nipple

Nipple discharge including blood

Pain or tenderness in the breast area

Swollen lymph nodes under the arm

Who is at risk?

Several factors that may increase the risk of male breast cancer include:

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Older adults particularly after 60

Family history of breast cancer

Inherited gene mutations such as BRCA2

Obesity or being overweight

Hormonal imbalances with higher estrogen levels

Previous radiation exposure to the chest

Certain liver diseases and genetic conditions

Why awareness matters

Mane admitted that his first instinct was to keep the diagnosis private because he found it embarrassing. However after learning more about the disease he chose to speak publicly to help raise awareness. Dr. Rahul Naithani, Chief of Hematology, Oncology & Bone Marrow Transplant, Arthemis Hospital Gururgram said that although cancer is a difficult diagnosis, early detection can greatly improve the chances of successful treatment.

'X-Man' actor's diagnosis serves as an important reminder that breast cancer is not exclusively a women's disease. Recognizing symptoms early and seeking timely medical evaluation can significantly improve treatment outcomes and survival rates in men.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Consult a healthcare provider for concerns.