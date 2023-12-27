What Is Making You So Anxious And Unhappy? Experts Say It May Be Sleep Deprivation

A sleep deprived person can experience less happiness and more anxiety, says study.

Sleep is a very widely discussed and debated topic these days. The main reason behind it is the fact that sleep related problems have become widespread in the world. Experts say that more and more people have been facing issues like disrupted sleep, poor sleep, sleep filled with nightmares, waking up in the middle of the night and unable to go back to sleep or some people are just unable to sleep at night. Sleep is very important as it maintains the circadian rhythm, ensures that your body and brain are well-rested and balances the hormones in your body. But, when a person does not get it adequately, lots of problem can start erupting starting with mood swings and anxiety.

A research conducted by the American Psychological Association, for more than 50 years recently published their findings. They clearly state a strong link between sleep deprivation and mood. A sleep deprived person can experience less happiness and more anxiety.

What Is The Relationship Between Sleep Deprivation And Mood?

The study published in the Journal Psychological Bulletin states that many people face shortened sleep duration, extended wakefulness and nighttime awakenings. All of these symptoms have a huge impact on their mood and emptions. You may already know that when you do not get enough sleep, you tend to wake up with a cranky mood. Now imagine having to face this for days on end. It will inevitably tire a person out physically and mentally. Good sleep is critical in promoting psychological health.

At the end, the researchers concluded by saying that,

These three types of sleep losses are the ones that mostly impact people. It can lead to negativity It can lead to feeling of less joy, happiness and contentment, this is what they found among the participants of the study. Along with a change in emotions, there can be an increase in symptoms of anxiety, rapid heart rate and increased stress and worrying. Sleep deprivation can also impact arousal in people.

This study observed participants who experienced sleep deprivation of only one or two hours. The effect on emotions for sleep deprivation that is more than that will be worse. Experts note that almost 30 per cent adults and 90 per cent teenagers are nowadays sleep deprived.