What Is Lumpy Skin Disease, Can It Infect Humans? Symptoms And Causes of LSD

What Is Lumpy Skin Disease, Can It Infects Human?

The Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) is caused by a virus called the Capripoxvirus and is one of the biggest threats to livestock worldwide. This virus genetically belongs to the goatpox and sheeppox virus family.

Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) is spreading rapidly in India. In the latest data, the health officials have confirmed that the viral disease has infected over 5,000 cattle in Uttar Pradesh, which has disrupted milk production as well. Not just in UP, the viral disease has entered other states too. Over the last few weeks, nearly 3,000 cattle have died in Rajasthan and Gujarat. Focusing on the seriousness of the disease and its high transmission rate, many states have also put a ban on the movement of cattle. Now, to know more about this disease which is killing cattle across India, let's understand this virus. How does it transmit from one person to another, what are the symptoms that it can cause and everything else related to it.

What Is The Lumpy Skin Disease?

Who Is The Carrier of This Virus?

Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) mainly infects cattle and water buffalo through vectors such as blood-feeding insects. Some of the signs and symptoms of this infection include the appearance of circular, firm nodes on the animal's hiding or skin (it usually looks like lumps on the skin). According to the experts, the animals who get infected by the LSD virus usually start losing weight suddenly and then they develop symptoms like fever and lesions in the mouth, along with a reduced milk yield.

Some of the other symptoms of LSD include excessive nasal and salivary secretion. One of the severe effects of LSD also includes miscarriage. Experts say that pregnant cows and buffaloes often suffer miscarriage and in some cases, infected cattle/animals can die due to the infection as well.

Can Lumpy Skin Disease Infect Humans?

Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) is not a new disease, according to the available data, this disease was already endemic in most African countries, and since 2012it is spreading across the Middle East, Southeast Europe and West and Central Asia. Also, when it comes to Asia, LSD has been infecting cattle since 2019. In May 2022, Pakistan's Punjab reported the deaths of over 300 cows due to LSD. Currently, the concerning part is that the virus is not only spreading across the country but also killing cattle.

Can humans get infected too? Whether humans can get infected by the lumpy skin disease-causing virus or not is the biggest question right now. In a statement, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said that LSD has mortality rates of 1 to 5 per cent. However, the disease is not zoonotic, meaning it does not spread from animals to humans, and humans cannot get infected with it.

Can We Drink Milk?

Since the viral disease is not a zoonotic disease and does not spread to humans, milk produced by an infected animal is safe for consumption, but one needs to boil the milk well, or pasteurise it as these two processes can effectively kill the viruses, in any, in the milk.

How Can One Stop The Viral Disease From Spreading Further?

This viral disease spread among animals, however, it is important to save the cattle also. In order to do so, the first thing that is required is proper vigilance of the virus, which include - early detection, followed by a rapid and widespread vaccination campaign. The next few steps can include sanitising cattle sheds, isolating the infected animals, and contacting the nearest veterinarian for treatment of the infected animal.