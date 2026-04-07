What is kissing disease? Viral infection once considered mild now linked to chronic neurological disease

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What is kissing disease? A recent study by scientists raises concerns about the potential chronic effects of what is commonly known as the kissing disease. Researchers have found that the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) can significantly play an important role in the development of multiple sclerosis (MS) which is a long-term nervous disorder.
The findings which now published by the Journal Neurology Open Access pointed out that there is a likelihood of individuals infected with EBV developing multiple sclerosis (MS) up to three times more often in their adulthood. EBV is most commonly known to cause infectious mononucleosis or the kissing disease since it is transmitted via saliva. Although many people have been infected by EBV at one time point in their lives the virus usually resides in the body after the initial infection.
Multiple sclerosis is a condition whereby the immune system attacks the protective coating of nerve fibres (myelin) wrongly. The Mayo Clinic states that such damage interferes with the communication between the brain and other parts of the body. The intensity and course of MS may differ widely depending on the individual cases but here are some typical symptoms of Multiple sclerosis:
Scientists believe that EBV can modify the immune system in such a manner that it becomes more likely to develop autoimmune diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in some cases viral infections may serve as environmental factors in the development of autoimmune diseases. Thus the virus that causes kissing disease can trigger the immune system to mistakenly attack healthy nerve cells resulting in inflammation and permanent damage.
EBV is highly prevalent and most people in the world have been exposed to the virus but only a few per cent of them develop multiple sclerosis which means that the other factors including genetics and environmental factors are also involved. According to experts the findings are important as they give more evidence of a possible cause of MS that has always been unknown.
As of now there are no specific vaccines available to prevent the infection of EBV but studies are still being done. However healthcare professionals suggest that general preventive steps can minimize the transmission of the virus including the elimination of the sharing of beverages, utensils and personal belongings with people who are infected. Additionally adopting a healthy lifestyle in terms of maintaining a strong immune system can also help to reduce the general risk of diseases.
With scientists still examining this relationship there is hope that it will lead to improved prevention measures, early diagnosis and advancement of treatment of one of the most difficult neurological diseases.
The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.
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