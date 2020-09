To make CBD oil, cannabidiol extract from the cannabis plant is diluted with a carrier oil like coconut or hemp seed oil.

Cannabidiol, better known as CBD, is one of the many cannabinoids found in the cannabis or marijuana plant, Cannabis sativa. CBD oil is gaining popularity as a natural remedy for many common ailments like chronic pain, anxiety, depression, as well as acne. It is also known to help reduce symptoms related to cancer. The benefits of CBD oil are also backed by scientific studies.

To make CBD oil, cannabidiol is extracted from the cannabis plant, and diluted with a carrier oil like coconut or hemp seed oil. Here are some science-backed health benefits of CBD oil.

It reduces chronic pain

Studies have shown that certain components of marijuana, including CBD, have pain-relieving effects.

The human body produces endocannabinoids, which are neurotransmitters involved in regulating sleep, appetite, pain and immune system response. Research has shown that CBD can impact endocannabinoid receptor activity and help reduce chronic pain and inflammation.

CBD in combination with Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis, has been found to be effective in reducing pain associated with multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis. For example, Sativex, an oral spray consisting of THC and CBD, is approved in several countries to treat pain related to multiple sclerosis.

It helps in treating anxiety and depression

The use of CBD oil for depression and anxiety has found positive results in both animal and human studies. Pharmaceutical drugs used to treat anxiety and depression can cause a number of side effects including drowsiness, agitation, insomnia, sexual dysfunction and headache. Some medications may even be addictive, which can cause substance abuse. This is the reason why many people are opting for a natural approach to treat mental disorders.

CBD oil is also considered to be a safer approach to treat insomnia and anxiety in children with post-traumatic stress disorder.

CBD oil has cancer-fighting properties

In one study, a combination of CBD and THC administered via mouth spray was found to help reduce cancer-related pain and side effects related to chemotherapy treatment, like nausea, vomiting and pain.

CBD’s anti-cancer properties have been identified in test-tube and animal studies. This cannabinoid was able to kill breast cancer cells in a test-tube study and inhibited the spread of aggressive breast cancer cells in mice.

It may be used to treat acne

CBD oil has anti-inflammatory properties and it can also prevent sebaceous gland cells from secreting excessive sebum. Both these actions may help prevent or treat acne. While test-tube studies have suggested that CBD may be an efficient and safe way to treat acne, there are limited human studies supporting these effects of CBD on acne.

May benefit people with neurological disorders

Several studies examining the effect of CBD in treating neurological disorders like epilepsy and multiple sclerosis have shown promising results. It’s the CBD’s ability to act on the endocannabinoid system and other brain signaling systems that work in neurological disorders. Sativex, an oral spray consisting of CBD and THC, is used to treat muscle spasticity in people with multiple sclerosis.

One study found that people with severe epilepsy had reduced seizure activity after taking 0 CBD oil.

This cannabinoid is also studied widely for its potential effectiveness in treating several other neurological diseases like Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.