What Is Cataract Surgery? 10 Essential Dos And Don’ts To Prevent Eye Infection

What Is Cataract Surgery? A cataract surgery is a procedure that is performed by doctors to remove a cloudy lens and restore vision, called intraocular lens (IOL). According to 2004 data, outlined by the World Health Organisation (WHO), about 17.7 million people were affected by blindness, which is 47.8% of all blindness in that particular year. A clear vision is non-negotiable to live a quality of life because the burden of vision loss can affect people in many ways, such as performing normal daily routine activities like reading, driving, walking and simply remaining independent. Impaired vision can also increase your risk of fall which can result in broken hips and increased morbidity.

Causes Of Imapired Vision

Visual impairment is not a rare condition, but a very prevalent eye health disease that can be seen in both young and adults. Some of the common causes of low vision, according to the American Optometric Association (AOA), include:

Macular degeneration is a disorder that affects the retina of the eyes. Cataract is also a condition that forms a cloudy lens naturally inside the eye. Glaucoma is a condition that damages the optic nerve of an eye. Diabetic retinopathy is a condition that diabetic patients experience. Retinitis pigmentosa is a condition that gradually destroys your night vision. Amblyopia is a condition where the visual system fails to develop normally during childhood. Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) is a condition that occurs during infant due to high oxygen levels in incubators. Retinal detachment, this occurs when the retina of your eye separates from its underlying layer. Acquired (traumatic) brain injury is another condition that causes vision impairment.

10 Essential Dos And Don'ts To Prevent Eye Infection

If you recently had a cataract surgery or someone you know underwent the same procedure, then it is crucial to note that the first two days could remain delicate, as it can sometimes result in post-surgical complications, such as inflammation, infection or pressure changes due to poor early aftercare. Therefore, to help you navigate the first 24 to 48 hours post cataract surgery, here are ten dos and don'ts you must follow for faster recovery:

Ensure to rest in the right position for surgery. Lie on your back or on the side opposite to the operated eye to reduce pressure. Do not forget to follow your eye drops schedule to prevent infection and control swelling. Always wear protective eyewear when outdoors to guard your eyes from dust, wind, sunlight, and accidental contact. It is common to experience discharge from the eye. Thereby, use sterile cotton deep in cool boiled water for gently cleaning the eyes. You may also experience mild soreness, a gritty feeling or watering. So, consult with your doctor and take pain relief such as paracetamol if required. Do not lift heavy objects, bend, or stoop after cataract surgery because it can strain incisions. Avoid rubbing or touching your eyes as this practice can increase your risk of infection. For the first 24 to 48 hours, keep your eyes clean and avoid using water, soap or makeup. Don't drive yourself home or go to your nearby store post-surgery to avoid accidents. Do not participate in saunas, swimming or hot tubs as they can carry bacteria, which can cause serious eye infections

