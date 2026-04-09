What is an ingrown toenail? Symptoms, causes and when surgery is needed

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Do you have pain, swelling or redness around your toenail? If yes then it is a sign you should not overlook as it indicates signs of an ingrown nail where it pierces through your skin. This issue might not seem like a big deal but when it is left untreated then it can escalate to a major problem. Surgery might even be required in this scenario. The ingrown toenails may also cause serious infections particularly when one has diabetes. Unless the level of sugar is controlled then surgery may be done to rectify the ingrown toenail. If the symptoms are noticed and treated promptly then this problem can be easily corrected.
Ingrown toenails is formed when the edge of the toenail starts growing into the skin. The symptoms of this issue when it starts include inflammation, redness and pain which are disregarded by the majority. Nevertheless this situation may deteriorate quickly in diabetic individuals.
Actually the nerve sensitivity is lower in diabetic patients and the blood circulation is impaired. Patients will experience reduced pain yet the infection will be developing internally. This is the reason why a lot of individuals arrive in the hospital when their condition has deteriorated.
Several factors can cause ingrown toenails including:
Diabetics often experience wound healing more slower which could expose them to a higher risk of infection. We frequently find a small ingrown toenail gradually filled with pus and the skin smells when it is left untreated chances are it may affect the bone and the case may become very serious.
Ingrown toenails are easy to treat in the early stages. This can easily be treated using antiseptic dressings, medications and good nail care but in case of severe infection then surgery could be required. The part of the nail or the entire nail in such cases might have to be removed.
Here are some important points to prevent ingrown toenails that every diabetes patient should certainly take:
You should not disregard such symptoms as pain, swelling or soreness on your nails. Visit a doctor just in case you need a consultation as it's important for people living with diabetes to take every small problem seriously. Removal of an ingrown toenail can be a great error you must take proper care and timely treatment to avoid surgery, severe infections and complications.
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