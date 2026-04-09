What is an ingrown toenail? Symptoms, causes and when surgery is needed

What is an ingrown toenail? In diabetes patients ingrown toenails can become a serious problem when it is left untreated. Here's all you need to know that could prevent infection of the nail and foot with ingrown toenail.

Do you have pain, swelling or redness around your toenail? If yes then it is a sign you should not overlook as it indicates signs of an ingrown nail where it pierces through your skin. This issue might not seem like a big deal but when it is left untreated then it can escalate to a major problem. Surgery might even be required in this scenario. The ingrown toenails may also cause serious infections particularly when one has diabetes. Unless the level of sugar is controlled then surgery may be done to rectify the ingrown toenail. If the symptoms are noticed and treated promptly then this problem can be easily corrected.

What is ingrown toenail?

Ingrown toenails is formed when the edge of the toenail starts growing into the skin. The symptoms of this issue when it starts include inflammation, redness and pain which are disregarded by the majority. Nevertheless this situation may deteriorate quickly in diabetic individuals.

Actually the nerve sensitivity is lower in diabetic patients and the blood circulation is impaired. Patients will experience reduced pain yet the infection will be developing internally. This is the reason why a lot of individuals arrive in the hospital when their condition has deteriorated.

What is the cause of ingrown toenails?

Several factors can cause ingrown toenails including:

Cutting nails incorrectly

Wearing close or uncomfortable shoes

Failure to wash your feet

Frequent injury to the nail

Diabetics often experience wound healing more slower which could expose them to a higher risk of infection. We frequently find a small ingrown toenail gradually filled with pus and the skin smells when it is left untreated chances are it may affect the bone and the case may become very serious.

What is the treatment for an ingrown toenail?

Ingrown toenails are easy to treat in the early stages. This can easily be treated using antiseptic dressings, medications and good nail care but in case of severe infection then surgery could be required. The part of the nail or the entire nail in such cases might have to be removed.

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Highlights

Pain, swelling and redness around the toenail may indicate an ingrown toenail An ingrown toenail occurs when the nail grows into the skin, causing inflammation and discomfort Ingrown toenails can lead to infection and possible need for surgery People with diabetes are at higher risk due to poor circulation and reduced pain sensitivity Early treatment and proper foot care can prevent complications, severe infection and surgery

What can diabetic patients do to prevent ingrown toenails?

Here are some important points to prevent ingrown toenails that every diabetes patient should certainly take:

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Diabetic patients should check their feet on daily

Your nails should always be cut straight across

Do not round off the edges of your nails

Attempt to keep your feet clean and dry

Wear comfortable shoes so as not to put pressure on the toes

You should not disregard such symptoms as pain, swelling or soreness on your nails. Visit a doctor just in case you need a consultation as it's important for people living with diabetes to take every small problem seriously. Removal of an ingrown toenail can be a great error you must take proper care and timely treatment to avoid surgery, severe infections and complications.