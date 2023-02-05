What Is Amyloidosis, The Rare Disease Pakistan's Ex-President Pervez Musharraf Was Diagnosed With

On Sunday, the former president of Pakistan, Pervez Musharraf breathed his last in Dubai. He was 79. As per the preliminary medical reports, Musharraf was receiving treatment at a hospital in Dubai and was diagnosed with a rare disease called amyloidosis. What is this rare disease? What are the signs and symptoms associated with it? And, who is at risk of suffering from this condition? We will discuss them all in this article.
What Is Amyloidosis?
Amyloidosis is a rare disease that is marked by a group of conditions that leads to an abnormal protein called amyloid to build-up in the body. As per the studies, this amyloid deposition can eventually damage organs severely and cause them to fail. Amyloidosis is a rare health condition but can be life-threatening. As the condition can lead to organ failure in the long run, here are some of the organs where the protein called amyloid gets deposited:
Liver
Kidney
Heart
Nerve
Blood arteries
Sometimes, this protein amyloid can get deposited in the entire body, this condition is called amyloidosis. Amyloidosis is a non-curable disease, but the symptoms associated with this condition can be managed with proper care and treatment.
Symptoms of Amyloidosis
In the initial stages, Amyloidosis doesn't show up any signs or symptoms. However, without treatment, and time the condition can get worse. At this point, the body may show up some signs which are mentioned below:
Difficulty in breathing
Change in heart rate
Chest discomfort
Pain in the chest
Low blood pressure
Amyloidosis Can Damage Your Organs
When amyloidosis affects the kidneys, it can cause severe symptoms such as foamy urine and unexplained swelling in the feet. When the same condition affects the liver, it can cause severe chronic pain and discomfort in the lower abdomen and also lead to swelling and inflammation. When it affects the Gastrointestinal tract, symptoms like the below can show up:
Nervousness
Nausea or vomiting
Unexplained weight loss
Acidity
Increased appetite
Tummy getting filled easily
When amyloidosis reaches the nerves and damages them majorly, the below-mentioned symptoms can appear:
Numbness in legs and hands
Dizziness
Nervousness
Extremely sensitive to cold or hot
Who Is At Risk of Amyloidosis
There are several risk factors associated with amyloidosis, some of them are: